The miles and miles and miles in the pool are behind them.
All that’s left to do is win.
With a school-record 35 athletes qualified for the NCAA Division II national swimming and diving championships, Colorado Mesa will certainly make an entrance today at the Indiana University Natatorium on the campus of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, aka IUPUI.
Today is the pressure-packed day for the divers, who qualify during the season for the pre-qualifying round at nationals so they can get into the main draw of the meet. The seven CMU divers will have plenty of support — the entire swimming contingent will be in the house, making as much noise as possible after each Maverick dive.
“That qualifying day is everything, right?” said CMU swim coach Mickey Wender, who uses his degree in sports psychology to his advantage when it comes to motivation tactics. “I met with Isaiah (Cheeks, the defending national champion on the 3-meter board) and help him develop his specific strategies. He’s going to keep his back to the other divers, he’s got a certain song, he’s going to meditate, he’s going to do specific things … we just want to him them and support them and it’s nice to have 35 bodies there, because we’re a team above all.”
Cheeks might have been bit of a surprise winner last season, but is prepared to defend that title.
“I know that there’s definitely some people that are up there with me nationally, like Julio Osuna Kelly from UIndy, but at the end of the day I just have to focus on myself because diving is an individual sport. You have to dive your best and that’s exactly what I have to do,” he said.
“Last year I didn’t realize that I was going to win like that, so coming into this year, I know they’re really going to come after me for his next title.”
When the main portion of the swim meet begins Wednesday, the Mavericks will be well-represented in nearly every event, starting with their returning national champion in the 200-yard breaststroke, Lily Borgenheimer, and the guy who set the national record in the 200 backstroke early this season, Ben Sampson. The women’s team had 12 swimmers invited and will compete in 13 of 14 individual events, plus relays. Borgenheimer qualified in four individual events, as did Lauren White, Amelia Kinnard and Katerina Matoskova.
“One of the first years I was here, we had eight,” Borgenheimer said of the national team. “That means everything to our team, and to the national team walking on deck, being able to face the other teams with the rest of the team behind my back, we’re gonna be wearing our maroon and gold and we’re gonna make an appearance on the deck. They’re gonna know exactly who we are.”
Sampson recalled his freshman year at nationals where “there were three guys go to nationals. We have a whole team now. It’s gonna be a lot of fun and I think everyone knows that.” The men’s team qualified 12 swimmers, the third-most of any team in the nation.
Sampson is seeded first in all four of his individual events, the 100-yard backstroke, 200 back, 200 individual medley and the 400 individual medley. Dejan Urbanek and Kyle Benjamin also qualified in four individual events and are among the top seeds. Four more Mavericks traveled as relay-only swimmers.
The men’s team expects to enter all 14 individual races and every relay.
As much as they have team support, once they get to the starting block, it’s all on them. They’ve done the physical work, so it becomes a mental game and channeling their nerves into their swimming. And although she’s stood on the starting blocks countless times, Borgenheimer is never completely comfortable.
But that’s OK.
“I always get to a really uncomfortable place before I swim,” Borgenheimer said. “A lot of my swim journey has been trying to make the discomfort more comfortable. What I’ve found is that I haven’t found much that makes me more comfortable before I swim, and I think that helps. I know that this is not an opportunity that I can get in my normal life, not even in my normal swimming life, do you get to stand behind the blocks and have that feeling.
“So I try to soak that feeling in and not let it control me just notice and it. I know I ant control anything else with it besides what I’ve prepared to do and I just rely on that and it always helps me throughout my race. Most of the time I just kind of black out during the race, and that’s a good thing, too.”
Sampson said he also blacks out. He’ll usually put his headphones in and take a few moments before a race, then remove the headphones and hear the thundering herd of Mavericks screaming for him.
“That gets my adrenaline high,” he said. “A lot of people don’t like that, but I need that energy, I need people to be screaming at me and yelling at me in the pressure. I love the pressure.
“Honestly, I do black out. Like, I can’t remember one RMAC race. I watched the video and was like, well, I didn’t really know that happened.”
Wender reminds all of the athletes that while yes, there’s pressure, with that comes privilege.
“They’ve earned that opportunity to do something special,” he said. “I think the way that we train and the way we prepare is unique. ...
“We race relentlessly and fearlessly in practice every single day. ... And their superpower is they train at 4,590 feet and they live at 4,590 feet and now we go to sea level. That’s a superpower, that’s something that will set them apart.
“They’re gonna get nervous and that’s good. You don’t want to be a mule behind the blocks, you want to be a thoroughbred race horse, just kicking at the gate and trying to get out and go.”