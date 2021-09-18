Brandon Milholland has been in enough Central-Grand Junction football games — as a player and a coach — to know one thing is a given.
“This game is a game of who makes the least amount of mistakes, right? And who overcomes that adversity as well,” the Central High School coach said. “That's kind of how it always is. I don't know many times we turned it over and how many times they turned it over.
"It wasn't a pretty game by any stretch, but we did take advantage of it and I'm proud of how we played in the second half. A little bit better ... well, a lot better than we did in the first half.”
Friday night, it wasn't just the team that made the fewest mistakes, but the team that capitalized on its opponent's mistakes the best.
Central won in that category, scoring all three of its touchdowns after Tiger miscues in the Warriors' 19-7 homecoming victory at Stocker Stadium.
Devin Hickey scored all three TDs for the Warriors in the come-from-behind victory, one that saw Central make adjustments at halftime and take on a challenge from their coaches.
“We just came out and decided to fix the O-line, tell them to down block and our line helped us out,” Hickey said. “They got us open and we scored.”
Hickey ran for 129 yards, most of it in the second half once the offensive line adjusted to the Tigers stacking the box, bringing their linebackers up a half-step behind the defensive line and stuffing the Warriors at the line of scrimmage.
“The big things is, we challenged them to be men,” Milholland said. “And they answered the bell on that call. First half we were standing up, our technique was poor, I don't know if we were flat intensity-wise, energy-wise, but second half, again, just digging deeper into your soul a little bit, into your heart. That's what we needed.”
After Grand Junction's defense again stopped Central on a three-and-out in the final minute of the first half, — the Warriors had only three first downs in the first half — Jaxon Gohn dropped back to punt. The low snap from the 38 scooted between his feet and he chased it down inside the 15 and started to scramble. He thought about throwing, but instead tucked the ball and headed for the sideline, reaching the 26.
An illegal block against Central (2-2) set the Tigers (0-4) up at the 14. On fourth-and-2 from the 6, Isaiah Biocic found Bradyn Prettyman for a touchdown with only 3.5 seconds left in the half for a 7-0 lead after James Garcia's PAT kick.
After losing a fumble on its first possession of the third quarter, the Central defense forced a three-and-out.
Peyton Brock's punt went off the side of his foot and out of bounds at the 42. Hickey picked up four yards on first down, then got a terrific block on the left side, shook a defender at the 15 and raced to the end zone. Antonio Quair made the PAT to tie the game, and suddenly, the Warriors had some life with 3:52 to play in the third quarter.
“It made everyone excited and ready to go, some momentum to the next play,” Hickey said of the first touchdown.
Grand Junction ran only eight plays the rest of the game, losing a fumble when Javian Hernandez threw Biocic for a one-yard loss, with James Montoya pouncing on the ball. That fumble came on right after Hickey was stopped short on 4th-and-1 on a busted play at the 17.
“I think our defense just bows their necks and they have full confidence on that side of the ball,” Milholland said. “Again, I hope we got that confidence on the offensive side. We caught some breaks and we capitalized on it.”
On second down, Hickey ran an option to the right, faking the pitch to open a hole and scampering 11 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 9:26 left in the game.
The Tigers muffed the ensuing kickoff and again, Montoya was right there to recover the ball at the Grand Junction 23. Four plays later, Hickey ran the same option, faking the pitch to Santana Martinez and scoring from 6 yards out.
“It's getting those game reps, the game speed,” Milholland said of his junior quarterback. “He grew up a lot tonight and he looked like a triple-option quarterback tonight, which was fun to see.”
The Warriors are 2-0 against teams in the valley, with their biggest test next week, facing Fruita Monument.
“This means a lot,” Hickey said. “They're cross-town rivals and they started off good. We just had to come back, bounce back and do what we do.”