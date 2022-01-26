Some of the best 160-pound wrestlers in the state are here in District 51, and tonight two of those go head-to-head when Central visits Fruita Monument.
Central’s Devin Hickey is ranked fifth in Class 4A by On the Mat. He’ll face the Wildcats’ Sullivan Sample, ranked 10th in 5A.
It won’t be their first meeting this season. They had a nail-biter of a finish at last month’s Warrior Classic.
Hickey won the third-place match over Sample in sudden victory, 6-4. Since then both have crafted impressive records. Hickey is 24-4, Sample is 21-7.
Another local 160-pound star is Grand Junction’s Micah Kenney, ranked fifth in 5A. Hickey and Kenney first met this season in the Warrior Classic quarterfinals, with Kenney winning 5-2 on his way to the 160-pound title. Earlier this month at the Jackpot Duals, Hickey won 6-4.
Last Wednesday’s Central-Grand Junction dual was canceled because of COVID-19, and has been rescheduled for Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at Grand Junction, so the rubber match of Hickey versus Kenney awaits.
Also tonight, Palisade hosts Class 2A’s fifth-ranked Meeker.
Both duals begin at 6 p.m.
Friday, Fruita Monument travels to Eagle Valley and Central is in Fort Lupton for a triangular that includes Douglas County.
Saturday, Fruita Monument will be at the Pueblo West tournament. Central and Palisade will compete in Denver at Thomas Jefferson in the Mile High Classic. Because of the pandemic, no spectators will be allowed at Thomas Jefferson.
Last weekend, highlights include Grand Junction seniors Kenney and Cale Moore earning medals at the Top of the Rockies. The tournament is arguably the state’s toughest, attracting numerous top-10 schools from all classifications, and some of the best from surrounding states. Kenney placed third, losing only to Ponderosa’s top-ranked Murphy Menke, 8-2, in the quarterfinals, and Moore placed sixth.
Impressively, small school Meeker finished seventh amongst a plethora of top 5A and 4A teams. Connor Blunt and Kelton Turner both placed third. In Blunt’s case, his semifinal loss was to the nation’s No. 1 ranked 152-pounder, Pomona’s Daniel Cardenas in 3 minutes, 18 seconds.
Nothing electrifies a gym like two state champions facing off. Cedaredge senior Lane Hunsberger and Mancos sophomore Levi Martin met in the 126-pound semifinal last Saturday at North Fork’s tournament. Both are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in 2A, respectively.
Hunsberger controlled the match, but the result was closer than his last-minute pin at 5:04.
Interestingly enough, Hunsberger’s biggest challenge awaited him in the final, Gunnison’s Royce Uhrig.
Last season as a freshman, Uhrig lost only once — in the state finals to Weld Central’s two-time state champion Roberto Estrada, 4-2.
Uhrig handed Hunsberger his first loss of the season, 3-0, in a match that could have gone either way. Uhrig’s challenge is that he is ranked No. 2 in 3A, behind Jefferson’s two-time state champion Angelo Lozado.
Fruita Monument competed at Castle View and six Wildcats placed first. Caleb Williams (120), Orin Mease (126), Dylan Chelewski (145), Sample (160), Tatum Williams (195) and Joseph Shepardson (285) all won their weight classes.
In the latest girls rankings, Kenya Contreras, a junior for the District 51 Phoenix, is third at 147 pounds, one spot ahead of North Fork sophomore Kacey Walck. Olathe has two ranked wrestlers. Aby England, a sophomore, is ranked seventh at 185 pounds by Inside Wrestling Colorado, and three-time state champion Nicole Koch is second at 118. Ahead of Koch is Persaeus Gomez, a sophomore, and state champion from Pomona.
The Phoenix will travel Friday for a triangular with state champion Chatfield and Severance. Saturday they are part of a 36-team tournament at Chatfield.