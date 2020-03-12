Mike DeGeorge doesn’t believe in timetables.
From the first day he was on the job as Colorado Mesa’s men’s basketball coach, he was intent on making the Mavericks competitive, not considering a two-, three- or four-year plan.
“If you say we should win a conference championship in year four, then a school gets some great player that keeps you from doing that, are you unsuccessful? Or why are you putting a ceiling on your team before that timeframe?” the second-year coach said this week as the Mavericks prepared for the NCAA Division II South Central Regional tournament.
CMU (21-10) faces top-seeded West Texas A&M (32-1), the No. 3 team in the nation, at 5 p.m. on Saturday in Canyon, Texas.
“For me, I’m trying to do the best I can every day and help these guys figure out what they need to do to be successful. If you stay in the moment and keep competing, good things happen. If you get ahead of it or behind it and looking back, you’re never going to reach your potential.”
With a dozen players new to the program, DeGeorge knew it was going to take time to get them all on the same page, which happened last week as they focused on getting their three seniors “40 more minutes.”
Early in the season, the players realized they needed to make some changes.
“It kind of did seem like we had two groups, we had the Fresno guys and the other guys,” said one of those Fresno City College transfers, junior guard Jared Small. “After we started off 0-2, Tommy (Nuno), our captain, talked to us in the locker room. He said, ‘Listen, if we really want to do something special this year we have to be one unit. We can’t be the Fresno guys and the other guys.’
“From that point on, we’ve really tried to become that one group. ... It’s been a hard, long process, but it’s brought us that much closer together and made it that much more fun and that much more special.”
The “Fresno guys” helped DeGeorge raise expectations, coming from a successful junior college program. When the men won the RMAC title, they joined every other CMU winter sports team in the national playoffs. Colorado Mesa is the only Division II school in the nation to qualify for every national championship event this winter.
“I’ve coached at a couple of different places where we’ve been trying to build a program, and none of the programs were really having any success,” DeGeorge said. “It was just that much harder because there were no expectations for success for anyone on campus.
“One of the great things here is that there are high expectations. You don’t have to address that we should be doing this; everybody knows what those expectations are. We do have conference championship expectations throughout the whole department and honestly, it makes our job easier because there are those expectations.”
The women’s team won its second straight conference tournament title and plays Westminster (24-7) in a rematch of last week’s championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Lubbock, Texas. It’s the sixth Division II regional trip in program history for the women and fifth in the past eight years.
Like DeGeorge, women’s coach Taylor Wagner didn’t have a timetable when he took over the program eight years ago — the Mavericks won the RMAC title, the regional title and went to the Elite Eight his first year.
“I feel like it’s the winning mentality from here on out for everybody,” junior guard Daniella Turner said of the buzz in the department this winter. “I’m part of (the Student-Athlete Advisory Council) and Austin Kaiser (assistant athletic director and SAAC advisor) told us, ‘I don’t want to see anybody else in the RMAC win.’ I’m like, OK, then. We just have to go out and perform; it’s the mentality we all have right now.”
As the men are studying film to learn about their first-round opponent, the women have been studying film to see what they can do better against a very familiar foe — CMU is 2-1 against the Griffins this season and 8-4 overall.
“They’re a great team,” Wagner said of the Griffins. “They’re so efficient offensively, we can’t allow them to have easy baskets. Watching film, we gave them open looks and that’s one thing against a team like Westminster that can score. We can’t give them good looks.”
The Mavs also have to guard against looking ahead to a potential semifinal rematch with Lubbock Christian, which ended CMU’s season last year and went on to win the Division II national championship.
“I still have a sour taste in my mouth about last year’s regional game,” junior forward Sierra McNicol said. “I just want revenge and show people what we’re capable of. I feel like we still have something to prove. There’s a lot of basketball to play and March is so crazy, but that’s what makes it so fun.”
Wagner talks constantly to his players about expectations, knowing each team has to find its own way, but the formula doesn’t change — defense wins.
“You can’t rely on what we did four years ago or five years ago,” he said. “The girls have to come out and prove they’re worthy and they’re a great team. I feel like if we play defense like we did last week, we’ll be in every ballgame and have a chance to win.”