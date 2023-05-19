Marty Smith had a feeling this past fall that the Central Florida baseball team would be special.
Fifty-one wins later, the Patriots proved their coach right, securing a return trip to the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series by winning the South Atlantic District title.
“I was telling people in the fall that this was the most talented team that we’ve had,” Smith said. “I guess I was putting pressure on myself not to screw them up. I really knew in the fall that we had some talent and getting out of the gate like we did kind of reinforced my thoughts and again, just sit back and let them play and not mess them up.”
Even though the Patriots returned only a few players off last year’s roster, they lost only six games all season — four to Santa Fe College — despite losing their No. 1 pitcher and leading hitter to injuries.
James Hill, who started the season opener and was 3-0 with a 1.84 ERA, injured his right elbow, necessitating Tommy John surgery and was lost for the season.
Third baseman Edwin Toribio, who was hitting .409 with 20 home runs and 72 RBI, broke a hand in a scrimmage before the regional playoffs and is out for the season.
John Marant, one of the returners, led the way by hitting .444 with 13 home runs and 59 RBI on a team that hit .344 with 105 home runs and scored a shade more than 10 runs a game.
“We are an offensive team from doubles (127), home runs, OPS. We like to think that we swing at strikes and take balls and what we lack in stolen bases we make up for in strike-zone recognition,” Smith said. “We try to just stay in the strike zone and take our walks and hit our doubles in the gap and hit our home runs.”
The Patriots don’t steal a lot of bases, one, so they don’t take the bat out of their hitters’ hands, and two, “we’ve had so many dang hamstring injuries,” Smith said. “It’s our base-stealers and I’m scared they’re going to pull up halfway between first and second and we lose them for three weeks. We’ve lost (Bradke) Lohry and Marant for weeks at a time from hammys and we’re just a little paranoid there.
“In general, we like to hit it in the gaps.”
Only twice did the Patriots lose back-to-back games, both against Santa Fe, including the final two games of the regular season. They then swept Florida Southwestern State in the regional and went 3-0 in the district tournament.
“We got Santa Fe early with their hot streak without Lohry and a couple others, no excuses,” Smith said. “They just beat us. We played eight games against them and were 4-4, they were really good, good in conference.”
Without a lot of experience coming back, the Patriots leaned on some transfers, one of whom did have experience playing in Grand Junction.
“We brought in some talented kids to go with Carson Bayne and John Marant, who were with us last year in our lineup. Bradke Lohry is a transfer from Wabash (Valley) who was there last year with Wabash. He’s our second baseman and he’s signed to go to the University of Tennessee, so he’s a pretty good player, too.
“We filled in with a first baseman here and a third baseman there and a couple of catchers and we’ve got some freshmen on the field this yer that will be back next year.”
Then there’s the pitching staff that’s combined for a 4.49 team ERA and allows opponents to hit .237. The Patriots’ pitchers have struck out 532 batters and walked only 240.
“Our bullpen’s really good and we’ve got a couple of good starters and we can hit, we can out-score some teams,” he said. “A good arm is going to shut us down, like anybody, but I think we can score on most days.”
When they lost Hill, the Patriots needed to find a third starter to complement Brian Holiday and Andrew Herrmann. It’s been a bit of a rotating door for that spot, and often becomes a staff game.
“When James Hill went down we took a little hit there and we needed three top pitchers to get through the conference schedule,” Smith said. “JD Smith started the third game for us (in the district tournament) and everybody did their job and got it to our bullpen, and that was the key.
“That’s always been the key for all 60 games or whatever we played, for us to get it to the bullpen to Cam Schuelke and Isaac Sewell, they’ve been really good out of the bullpen. Schuelke led the Cape Cod League in wins and ERA this past summer and it’s the best competition in the country. He’s the real deal.”
Schuelke, who is headed to Mississippi State next season, is 7-1 with a minuscule 0.89 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings.
Holiday, who threw seven shutout innings, striking out 12, to get the Patriots into the district championship game, is headed to Oklahoma State. He’s struck out 118 and walked only 30 in 78 2/3 innings this season.
Reaching Grand Junction in back-to-back seasons after a 23-year hiatus has the Patriots, who enter ranked No.1 in the final NJCAA poll of the season, hungry for an extended stay. Smith took plenty from last season’s 1-2 performance, losing to top-seeded Walters State (Tennessee) and eventual tournament runner-up Cowley College (Kansas) after opening with a win against Cowley.
“I took that every team out there is really good,” he said. “We were just wanting to go in ’97 and ’98, and we probably weren’t very good. I thought of the pool of 10 teams, four or five were really good, really talented.
“Last year watching games, I thought all 10 teams were just really, really good. You’ve got to be ready to play every day; you’re not playing slouches.”