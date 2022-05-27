Come on homie we major
It hasn’t been easy to be a high school athlete on the Western Slope, lately. Your achievements often fall on deaf ears for half of the state because of where you live.
On top of that, some of these students were robbed of essentially two seasons to showcase their skills to the state because of the coronavirus.
But as each of their coaches stress — control your controllables. Each of the 74 athletes The Daily Sentinel honored (and so many more who weren’t) on Monday at its sports awards show have embodied that.
And just like the brass-backed beat of Kanye West’s “We Major,” the result for the 74 athletes, and so many more, has been triumphant.
They don’t complain — they grow, they compete, and they still excel.
And I love to give my blood, sweat and tears to the mic
The 2021-22 high school sports year was the first regular one since before COVID-19.
And local athletes didn’t take those opportunities for granted.
Malakhi Espinosa, our football player of the year, led the Palisade Bulldogs in 2021, both in game and in practice. He might be undersized compared to other quarterbacks, but his heart and passion for the gridiron is unmatched.
His ability to find an open hole on an option run, stop on a dime and cut the other way for a touchdown isn’t because of sheer dumb luck, it’s because he studies the game and knows what his opponents will do before they know.
And any praise thrown his way is accepted graciously before being redirected toward his teammates and coaches.
He’s not the only one who deflects praise to others.
Take Kylie Wells, our overall Female Athlete of the Year and winner for girls basketball and soccer athlete of the year.
Wells wasn’t flashy on the court. While a capable scorer, she thrived most on defense.
That was on display after Fruita won its first game against Central on Feb. 4. Wells kept the pressure on the Warriors’ Krystyna Manzanarez — one of the most talented scorers on this side of the Rocky Mountains. Wells’ ability to press and stay vigilant during dribble moves helped the Wildcats hold a high-scoring offense well below its season average in a 45-37 win.
And her impact off the floor was greater.
I spoke with Kylie after Fruita bounced back from a loss with a dominating win over Battle Mountain.
After our interview, she went into the locker room and the second she entered, the team went crazy and the players’ cheers echoed in the hallway.
Wells and Espinosa aren’t unique in that sense but are emblematic of leaders who care. They would rather work. Neither want the spotlight, but rise to the occasion when it shines on them.
They earn the respect of their teammates through giving their blood, sweat and tears to the team.
And it’s those qualities that make the great leaders in the world. They don’t seek the spotlight through any means possible, they don’t aim to succeed off the pain of others. They look to simply build everyone up and if someone catches wind of their talent, awesome. If not, no biggie. Keep on keepin’ on.
Feeling better than I ever felt before today
These athletes also showcased their resilience in different ways.
Kenya Contreras, our girls wrestler of the year, told her story of mental health and the pressure high school sports can bring.
And that can be applied to daily adult life, whether we feel pressure to be the best partner, employee, boss or parent possible. The second we fail, that’s all we think about and we waste no time celebrating our accomplishments.
“In order to really help yourself on the mat, you gotta show up, train hard, full effort and give yourself positive affirmations,” Contreras said in January. “You need to enjoy what victories you have because otherwise, the negatives of the sport will be too tough and it won’t feel worth it.”
And seeing that click for kids, seeing them discover the elusive “aha!” moment means the world to Central’s Ted Leblow, our coach of the year.
“I do this for the athletes and the kids. You see kids come out ... those who come out for something and dedicate so much of their time to themselves and the team. The reward is the end and seeing what they get out of it,” Leblow said Monday at the sports award celebration. “Extracurriculars and athletics are what lead to success. Not just in high school and academically speaking, but in life. It’s a stepping stone to success.”
High off the ground, from stair to skyscraper/Cool out, thinking we local, come on, homie, we major
It’s been nothing short of a blessing to write stories of interesting and extraordinary young men and women.
But I want to stress that there are more than 74 great athletes and people in this area.
Just because you didn’t receive a plaque Monday night does not invalidate your triumphs on the field this year. Just because your teammate was nominated and you weren’t doesn’t make you any less successful. You are more than awards.
Shimmer as brightly as Jon Brion’s keyboards and be as confident as Nas was when he made the guest verse on “We Major.”
Celebrate your wins, be kind to others and continue to be great.
Come on homie we major