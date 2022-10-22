The Grand Valley Youth Cycling high school team races in Eagle on Aug. 17. The program, featuring riders from all local high schools who compete for Fruita Monument, Grand Junction and Palisade, is sending 35 riders to the state championships today in Glenwood Springs. Below, the team huddles before a practice ride on Oct. 8.
The Grand Valley Youth Cycling team competes in a race in Nathrop on September 10. The program features riders from all local high schools who compete for Fruita Monument, Grand Junction and Palisade and send 35 riders to the state championships this weekend in Glenwood Springs.
The Grand Valley Youth Cycling team huddles during practice on Oct. 8. The program features riders from all local high schools who compete for Fruita Monument, Grand Junction and Palisade and send 35 riders to the state championships this weekend in Glenwood Springs.
Photo by Sally DeFord/Courtesy of Geoff Williams
Photo by Sally DeFord/Courtesy of Geoff Williams
Photo by Eric Landis/Courtesy of Geoff Williams
The Grand Valley Youth Cycling high school mountain biking team has grown from a small operation into a tour de force in Colorado.
The program had only 11 riders eight years ago, compared to today’s roster of around 50. Today, 35 of the program’s riders, the most in its history, will compete for a state championship in Glenwood Springs.
”The riders improve as our program grows and kids start to shine,” said Geoff Williams, head coach for the team. “A lot of it was getting word out. I think people were interested but didn’t know about us. We saw the need for more development and started middle school development five or six years ago. Now, those riders feed into HS program.”
Williams, a science teacher at West Middle School, joined as a coach eight years ago.
The program features riders from each local high school. Only schools with five or more kids are represented in races, so everyone on the team is either a Fruita Monument Wildcat, Grand Junction Tiger, or Palisade Bulldog, depending on which school they live closest to. But, everyone practices as one team.
“One thing we’ve noticed, when we had just a high school program, we had kids who were experienced and some brand new riding together,” Williams said. “We still have that but the new kids are starting more in middle school.”
The teams compete at the Division 2 level in the High School Cycling League. They ride in four races in the regular season before the state championships. The team that finishes with the most points, which are awarded based on finishes, is essentially the regional champion and wears a special jersey for the championships. There are four regions in the league.
Riders also compete at four different levels: freshman, sophomore, junior varsity and varsity.
The first race of the season was the Cloud City Challenge in August in Leadville. Grand Junction finished second behind Durango and Fruita and Palisade placed fifth and sixth, respectively. Scarlett Hardie, representing the Tigers, finished first in the JV girls race with 540 points (the most of any rider) and five riders finished in the top 11 in that division.
That success followed the program in each of its three remaining races as riders routinely had top-10 finishes.
Palisade’s Kate Rizzo impressed Williams this season. The varsity rider finished sixth at the Snowmassive Chase in Snowmass Village in September and third at the Chalk Creek Stampede in Nathrop earlier this month.
Grand Junction’s Ben Garmany and Palisade’s Hudson Seeman have also stuck out to Williams.
Williams credits the team’s growth to a team of assistant coaches, some of whom are volunteers, and the local trails riders practice on.
“For trail riding, we have a diverse range of trail difficulties,” Williams said. “Those kids who have been riding forever can ride most trails in the valley while newer riders can find some less technical trails. That’s tough out here because this is a very technical area. Out here you either become really good or you stop riding. We shoot for our kids to get really good.”
On non-race weekends, the team practices in the evenings on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays while using different trails.
“On Wednesday, they’re in groups of 6-8 and each group has two coaches with them. It’s a trail riding day where they ride where they want and explore,” Williams explained. “Thursday is work out night so we do intervals or hill repeats. On Saturdays, we’ll go somewhere else in the valley and find a trail.”
Williams ran cross country from elementary through college in Idaho, and came to Colorado Mesa University for student teaching. He also biked for CMU. The college and high school programs don’t interact much, but students will take offseason courses with CMU.
The kids are growing close and seeing their progress, as well as the village it takes to train the teams, leaves Williams excited.
“Seeing this program grow and be successful, it’s one of the things that makes you come back,” said Williams. “You think, ‘What’s around the corner?’ It’s super rewarding.”
Grand Valley Youth Cycling is a nonprofit organization. Fees include $250 for the team, $150 for the league, and $60 per race. Scholarships are available for interested parties who can’t afford fees.