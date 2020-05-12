What started with the usual excitement, thrills, ups and downs, and memories of the high school sports season this past fall ended with the disappointment and torment of a lost spring sports season.
When the COVID-19 crisis swept across the country, lives changed for all of us.
Schools went to remote learning, graduations were postponed until later in the summer, and then there were the nine sports of the spring season — gone.
The other 13 sports in the fall and winter had memorable seasons with some great performances and successful teams.
There is no doubt that this high school sports year will be remembered as the one with the lost spring seasons because of COVID-19.
Now in its third year, The Daily Sentinel High School Sports Awards, which recognize student-athletes from the four School District 51 high schools (Central, Grand Junction, Fruita Monument and Palisade), was a little different as well.
Monday night, the awards went on but were moved to a virtual digital format. Even though the spring seasons were canceled, the Sentinel wanted to make sure deserving student-athletes were recognized from all 21 sports throughout the 2019-2020 year.
The virtual show, emceed by Sentinel digital engagement editor Matt Meyer, recognized 31 nominees from the fall sports and 14 nominees from the winter sports, with 12 winners being selected from the two seasons.
Fall Winners
Football: Denim Luster, Fruita Monument
Softball: Mya Murdock, Central
Volleyball: Rachel Coffey, Fruita Monument
Boys soccer: Ryan McCloskey, Fruita Monument
Boys golf: Ethan Aubert, Palisade
Boys tennis: Brandon Miller, Fruita Monument
Boys cross country: Hunter Prather, Central
Girls cross country: Tristian Spence, Central
Winter Winners
Girls basketball: Callie Allen, Fruita Monument
Boys basketball: Ian Barnes, Fruita Monument
Girls swimming: Sarah Cook, Grand Junction
Wrestling: Dawson Collins, Grand Junction.
For the spring sports, Sentinel staff worked with coaches and athletic directors and evaluated performances from the 2019 spring season to select nominees. Two nominees from each school were selected for each sport, but no winners were selected.
The spring sports are baseball, girls soccer, girls golf, girls tennis, boys swimming, boys and girls lacrosse, and boys and girls track and field.
A total of 56 student-athletes were selected for the nine spring sports.
It was impossible to pick an overall male and female athlete of the year without a spring sports season. As a substitute, the Sentinel nominated three athletes each for the male and female athletes of the year for 2019-2020 year.
The Female Athlete of the Year nominees were Lila Dere from Fruita Monument (basketball and soccer), Dolcie Hanlon from Grand Junction (cross country, basketball and soccer), and Mya Murdock from Central (softball, basketball and track and field).
For the boys, the three nominees were Dawson Collins from Grand Junction (wrestling), Christian Hafey from Grand Junction (wrestling and baseball), and Watts Erb from Palisade (tennis, basketball and lacrosse).
The Sentinel selected girls basketball coach Michael Wells from Fruita Monument as the Coach of the Year. Wells led the Wildcats to the Elite 8 of the Class 5A state basketball tournament this past winter.
The virtual sports awards show is also online at gjsentinel.com.
