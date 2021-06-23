Wester Slope Qualifiers
This is based on the rankings of the top 18 in each event. In Class 1A, state qualifiers are the top 9. Qualifiers listed are based on ‘heat sheets’ from Colorado High School Activities Association.
CLASS 5A
Fruita Monument
BOYS
McGinley Zastrow — 800, 1,600
Tanner Sawyer — Shot put
Relay: 4x800
GIRLS
Elaina Arcand — 400
Jadyn Heil — 1,600, 3,200
Lauren Montez — Discus
Gracie Lloyd — High jump
Relays: 4x800, 800 medley
CLASS 4A
BOYS
Central
Justin Blanton — 100, 200, 400
Jadon Nicholson — 800
Tyler Stogsdill — 800
Relays: 4x400, 4x800
Grand Junction
Miller Jones — Triple jump, high jump
Palisade
Donovan Kemp — 100, 200, 400, long jump
Montrose
Isaac Renfrow — 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Jaxxon Tosi — Shot put
Relay: 4x100
GIRLS
Central
Tristian Spence — 800, 1,600, 3,200
Grand Junction
Amelia Moore — 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump
Sailer Warinner — Shot put
Palisade
Gabrielle Horton — 300 hurdles
Alexis Chelle — 800, 1,600, 3,200
Gabriella Yanowich — Triple jump
Janae Kitzman — Discus
Relays: 4x400, 4x800
Montrose
Taylor Foster — 100, 200
Taylor Yanosky — Discus, shot put
CLASS 3A
BOYS
Delta
Nathan Scharnhorst — 100, 200
Damien Gallegos — 400, long jump
Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800
Rifle
Daniel Carreon — 300 hurdles, long jump, triple jump
Kade Bishop — Long jump
Patrick Whitt — Pole vault
Josh Straw — Pole vault
Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400
GIRLS
Delta
Mary Schaal — 100, 200
Raelee McCurdy — 100, long jump
Keely Porter — Discus, shot put
Baili Hulet — High jump
Rifle
Sage Allen — Pole vault
Abilaile Pinkerton-Sparkman — Pole vault
CLASS 2A
BOYS
Caprock Academy
Relay: 4x800
Cedaredge
Hunter Jordan — 200, 400
Logan Tullis — 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Pepe Hofer — 110 hurdles, high jump
Cris AleJandre — Discus, shot put
Blake Tullis — Discus, shot put
Brody Wagner — Discus
Brysen Harris — High jump
Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800
Hotchkiss
Blaine Peebles — 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Micah Defield — 400
Christian Matus — Shot put
Markem Buzzell — Discus, shot put
Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400
Paonia
Alister Birk — 1,600, 3,200
Alejandro Garcia — 800
Ace Connolly — High jump
Relay: 4x800
Meeker
Jeremy Woodward — 100, long jump, triple jump
Colby Clatterbaugh — 400, high jump, pole vault
Brendan Clatterbaugh — 300 hurdles, pole vault
Kelton Turner — 100
Zach Eskelson — Shot put
Zagar Brown — Shot put
Cooper Main — High jump, pole valut
Ryan Phelan — Triple jump
Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400
Olathe
Cesar Franco — 100
Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400
Grand Valley
Tyler Boger — 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Jacob Doyle — Discus
Kade Sackett — 800, triple jump
Relays: 4x200, 4x400, 4x800
Plateau Valley
Dalton Crites — 400
Rangely
Kenyon Cochrane — Discus
Timothy Scoggins — High jump
Andrew Dorris — 800, high jump
GIRLS
Caprock Academy
Maddie Grossman — 3,200
Vienna Hartofil — High jump
Relay: 4x800
Cedaredge
Megan Jenkins — 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump
Kammie Henderson — High jump, shot put
Bailey Nelson — 200
Kylee Terry — 200
Aspen Furubotten — 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Taelor Mills — 100 hurdles
Olivia Madden — 300 hurdles, triple jump
Ellison Black — 800
Elizabeth Brooks — Discus, shot put
Tristy Keller — Shot put
Brook Claridge — Shot put
Hadassah Payne — High jump
Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, 800 medley
Hotchkiss
Kacie McCollum — 200, 300 hurdles, long jump
Indigo Miller-Barnes — 800
Vianny Mendoza — Shot put
Lottie Hollenbeak — Triple jump
Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, 800 medley
Paonia
Elia Ellenberger — 400, triple jump
Sadie Lee — High jump
Lauryn Kiefer — Discus
Hailey Emmons — Shot put
Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 800 medley
Plateau Valley
Meloni Miller — Discus, shot put
Meeker
Jayden Overton — 100 hurdles
Brighton Bair — 1,600, 3,200
Hailey Knowles — Discus
Ruby Holliday — High jump
Aspen Merrifield — Pole vault
Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400
Olathe
Naomi Kamperman — 800
Daisey Ibarra — 100
Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, 800 medley
Grand Valley
Alex Mendoza— 400, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump
Rangely
Dixie Rhea — 100, 200
Mary Scoggins — 800, long jump, triple jump
Hailey Burr — 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Maya Mercado — High jump
Rylee Allred — Discus
Relays: 4x400, 800 medley
CLASS 1A
BOYS
De Beque
Wes Ryan — 100, high jump, long jump
Jaden Jordan — 100, 300 hurdles, long jump
Trevor Lewis — 800, 1,600, 3,200
Scottie Vines — High jump
GIRLS
Nucla
Lisa Sutherland — 100, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Norwood
Jaimelynne Taylor — High jump