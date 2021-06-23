Wester Slope Qualifiers

This is based on the rankings of the top 18 in each event. In Class 1A, state qualifiers are the top 9. Qualifiers listed are based on ‘heat sheets’ from Colorado High School Activities Association.

CLASS 5A

Fruita Monument

BOYS

McGinley Zastrow — 800, 1,600

Tanner Sawyer — Shot put

Relay: 4x800

GIRLS

Elaina Arcand — 400

Jadyn Heil — 1,600, 3,200

Lauren Montez — Discus

Gracie Lloyd — High jump

Relays: 4x800, 800 medley

CLASS 4A

BOYS

Central

Justin Blanton — 100, 200, 400

Jadon Nicholson — 800

Tyler Stogsdill — 800

Relays: 4x400, 4x800

Grand Junction

Miller Jones — Triple jump, high jump

Palisade

Donovan Kemp — 100, 200, 400, long jump

Montrose

Isaac Renfrow — 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Jaxxon Tosi — Shot put

Relay: 4x100

GIRLS

Central

Tristian Spence — 800, 1,600, 3,200

Grand Junction

Amelia Moore — 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump

Sailer Warinner — Shot put

Palisade

Gabrielle Horton — 300 hurdles

Alexis Chelle — 800, 1,600, 3,200

Gabriella Yanowich — Triple jump

Janae Kitzman — Discus

Relays: 4x400, 4x800

Montrose

Taylor Foster — 100, 200

Taylor Yanosky — Discus, shot put

CLASS 3A

BOYS

Delta

Nathan Scharnhorst — 100, 200

Damien Gallegos — 400, long jump

Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800

Rifle

Daniel Carreon — 300 hurdles, long jump, triple jump

Kade Bishop — Long jump

Patrick Whitt — Pole vault

Josh Straw — Pole vault

Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400

GIRLS

Delta

Mary Schaal — 100, 200

Raelee McCurdy — 100, long jump

Keely Porter — Discus, shot put

Baili Hulet — High jump

Rifle

Sage Allen — Pole vault

Abilaile Pinkerton-Sparkman — Pole vault

CLASS 2A

BOYS

Caprock Academy

Relay: 4x800

Cedaredge

Hunter Jordan — 200, 400

Logan Tullis — 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Pepe Hofer — 110 hurdles, high jump

Cris AleJandre — Discus, shot put

Blake Tullis — Discus, shot put

Brody Wagner — Discus

Brysen Harris — High jump

Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800

Hotchkiss

Blaine Peebles — 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Micah Defield — 400

Christian Matus — Shot put

Markem Buzzell — Discus, shot put

Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400

Paonia

Alister Birk — 1,600, 3,200

Alejandro Garcia — 800

Ace Connolly — High jump

Relay: 4x800

Meeker

Jeremy Woodward — 100, long jump, triple jump

Colby Clatterbaugh — 400, high jump, pole vault

Brendan Clatterbaugh — 300 hurdles, pole vault

Kelton Turner — 100

Zach Eskelson — Shot put

Zagar Brown — Shot put

Cooper Main — High jump, pole valut

Ryan Phelan — Triple jump

Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400

Olathe

Cesar Franco — 100

Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400

Grand Valley

Tyler Boger — 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Jacob Doyle — Discus

Kade Sackett — 800, triple jump

Relays: 4x200, 4x400, 4x800

Plateau Valley

Dalton Crites — 400

Rangely

Kenyon Cochrane — Discus

Timothy Scoggins — High jump

Andrew Dorris — 800, high jump

GIRLS

Caprock Academy

Maddie Grossman — 3,200

Vienna Hartofil — High jump

Relay: 4x800

Cedaredge

Megan Jenkins — 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump

Kammie Henderson — High jump, shot put

Bailey Nelson — 200

Kylee Terry — 200

Aspen Furubotten — 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Taelor Mills — 100 hurdles

Olivia Madden — 300 hurdles, triple jump

Ellison Black — 800

Elizabeth Brooks — Discus, shot put

Tristy Keller — Shot put

Brook Claridge — Shot put

Hadassah Payne — High jump

Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, 800 medley

Hotchkiss

Kacie McCollum — 200, 300 hurdles, long jump

Indigo Miller-Barnes — 800

Vianny Mendoza — Shot put

Lottie Hollenbeak — Triple jump

Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, 800 medley

Paonia

Elia Ellenberger — 400, triple jump

Sadie Lee — High jump

Lauryn Kiefer — Discus

Hailey Emmons — Shot put

Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 800 medley

Plateau Valley

Meloni Miller — Discus, shot put

Meeker

Jayden Overton — 100 hurdles

Brighton Bair — 1,600, 3,200

Hailey Knowles — Discus

Ruby Holliday — High jump

Aspen Merrifield — Pole vault

Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400

Olathe

Naomi Kamperman — 800

Daisey Ibarra — 100

Relays: 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, 800 medley

Grand Valley

Alex Mendoza— 400, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump

Rangely

Dixie Rhea — 100, 200

Mary Scoggins — 800, long jump, triple jump

Hailey Burr — 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Maya Mercado — High jump

Rylee Allred — Discus

Relays: 4x400, 800 medley

CLASS 1A

BOYS

De Beque

Wes Ryan — 100, high jump, long jump

Jaden Jordan — 100, 300 hurdles, long jump

Trevor Lewis — 800, 1,600, 3,200

Scottie Vines — High jump

GIRLS

Nucla

Lisa Sutherland — 100, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Norwood

Jaimelynne Taylor — High jump