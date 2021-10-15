Last week, Jonathan Balding and Shawn Freeborn reached heights no Central boys tennis players have reached in almost a decade when they clinched a spot in the Class 4A state tournament.
Thursday, the Warriors’ No. 4 doubles team continued their hot streak by winning their opening-round match at Pueblo City Park. They were two of the 13 athletes from Central and Grand Junction to compete in the state tournament.
Balding and Freeborn beat Pueblo County’s Izaiah Padilla and Tyce Delafuente 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals, where the Central duo lost 6-1, 6-0 to Kent Denver’s Arman Kian and Max Gart.
The Tigers also sent a player beyond the first round.
No. 3 singles player Evan Severs defeated Pueblo Central’s Christain Nazzario 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round. The Tigers’ sophomore then lost 6-0, 6-1 to Niwot’s Alan Wilcox in the quarterfinals.
Grand Junction sent all three of its singles players — Evan Gear (No. 1), Matthew Silzell (No. 2) and Severs — to the state tournament. The Tigers also sent three of its four doubles teams — Jase Satterfield and Bailey Rubenstein (No. 1), Nick Silzell and Christian Tuttle (No. 2) and Liam Pomrenke and Isaac Boyer (No. 3).
Gear lost to Evergreen’s Jake Lewis 7-6, 6-2 and Silzell fell to George Washington’s Owen Duffy 6-3, 7-5.
In the doubles bracket, Satterfield and Rubenstein lost to Air Academy’s Finn Horsfall and Garrett Hayden 6-4, 6-1. Silzell and Tuttle lost to Andrew Ballenger and Matt Peterson of Cheyenne-Mountain 6-4, 6-3. Pomrenke and Boyer lost to Littleton’s Kaiden Ginther and Erik Meier 6-3, 6-4.
Players who lost in the first round or quarterfinals play today in the consolation bracket.
Boys Golf
Palisade’s Alex Morrall was selected to the first team of the Colorado High School Athletics Association’s All-State team.
Morrall, a junior, tied for 10th at the Class 4A state golf tournament on Oct. 4-5. He was fifth after the first day and shot a 4-over-par 74 on the second. That was highlighted by shooting even par on the entire back nine.
Boys Soccer
Silas Ford and Rosendo Serna-Tafoya both had hat tricks in Palisade’s 6-0 victory over Delta at Long Family Park.
The Bulldogs improved to 7-7 this season.
Central (6-7, 0-6 Southwestern League) lost its third straight game, falling to Montrose 2-0 at Long Family Park. The Indians (7-7, 2-5) scored the second goal with only a few seconds left in the game.
Ryan Knight made 18 saves, but Fruita Monument lost 2-0 at Durango. The loss dropped the Wildcats to 4-9-1 overall and 3-3-1 in the SWL.