Two Central boys tennis doubles teams achieved something Friday no one in the program has in the past seven years — advance to the Class 4A state tournament.
The No. 1 doubles team of Jarom Bench and Bradan Blanck finished second in their bracket, and the No. 4 doubles team of Jonathan Balding and Shawn Freeborn won their bracket on the second day of the Class 4A Region 8 tournament at the Elliott Tennis Center.
“Bradan is one of the most coachable players I’ve ever had, and Jarom has so much heart and fire to go out there and win. I’m so proud of these guys,” coach Katie Aust said. “Jonathan and Shawn have had a lot of things working against them. Jonathan is from Palisade and Shawn is from Caprock, but they don’t have tennis so they play with us. And that duo didn’t come together until early in the season so they didn’t have a lot of time together.”
Bench and Blanck lost 6-4, 6-1 to Grand Junction’s No. 1 duo of Jase Satterfield and Bailey Rubenstein in the finals. Because the Aspen team of Robert Holton and Micky Terkun won the third-place match and had not played Bench and Black, the team faced off in a playback match for the second state qualifying spot. The Warriors won 7-6, 6-1.
Making it to state is a big accomplishment for the Warriors, even more so considering the players are new to the sport.
In his freshman year, Bench and previous Central coach Mickey Mantlo made a bet — though Bench doesn’t remember what it was on. What matters is that Bench lost it and his penance was trying out for the tennis team.
“And here I am four years later. It feels so great to make it to state after finishing third (in regionals) last year,” he said. “Bradan and I work well together. We’re both competitive so we’re able to hype each other up and calm each other down when needed.”
Blanck, a sophomore, was burned out on baseball so he decided to try tennis.
“I like how the sport emphasizes the individual more than the team,” Blanck said. “You have to have mental toughness and learn to let things go, too.”
To capture the No. 4 title, Balding and Freeborn defeated Durango’s Hunter Gray and Michael Shires 6-0, 6-4.
Aust said she respects the duo’s tenacity and how even-keeled they are on the court. They never get too high nor too low, she said.
Central’s No. 3 doubles team of Parker Scott and Canaan Ross lost 6-3, 6-0 to Grand Junction’s Liam Pomrenke and Isaac Boyer in the regional championship match, then lost to Steamboat’s Eli Ince and Caleb Gourmick in the playback match 7-6 (9-7), 6-7 (7-3), 6-3.
“It’s been a tough season for us as a team but I’m really proud of how all of our kids played this weekend,” Aust said.
TIGERS CROWDING STATE TOURNAMENT
In 2020, the Tigers had qualifiers in five of the seven positions. This year, they have six.
Every Grand Junction singles player is headed to the state tournament. At No. 1 singles, Evan Gear lost to Vail Christian’s Kai Otsuki 6-1, 4-6, 7-6, (7-4) in the regional final. Because Gear had already defeated the third-place finisher, there was no playback match.
The Tigers’ No. 2 singles player Matthew Silzell beat Vail Christian’s Wyat Fisher 7-5, 6-4 in the final and No. 3 singles player Evan Severs beat Steamboat Springs’ Beck Myklusch 6-4, 6-1 in the final.
In doubles, the Tigers’ No.1, No. 2 and No. 3 teams all won their bracket. The No. 1 team of Jase Satterfield and Bailey Rubinstein beat Central’s Bench and Blanck 6-4, 6-1. The No. 2 team of Nick Silzell and Christian Tuttle beat Aspen’s Alex Schlosser and Beckett Brennan 6-1, 6-3. And the No. 3 team of Liam Pomrenke and Isaac Boyer beat Central’s Scott and Ross 6-3, 6-0.
The No. 4 doubles team of Ethan Davis and Nick Warner lost the third-place match to Basalt’s Taylor Hays and Elias Schendler.
Those strong performances earned Grand Junction the 4A regional team title.
“Our expectation was to be able to get most of our team to state,” head coach Carol Wilder said. “It’s never easy playing the same kids over and over. Our kids performed well when it counted. I’m happy for them, they worked hard all season.”
FRUITA COMES UP SHORT
In Class 5A, Fruita had four chances to advance to state by winning playback matches. However, the Wildcats weren’t able to get over the hump.
No. 3 singles player Colby O’Day lost to Heritage’s Trevor Landen 6-0, 6-2 in the regional final and then lost to Boulder’s Mike Nold in the playback match.
The No. 1 doubles team of Jack Fry and Evan Prosser beat Columbine’s Riley Blackman/Evan Weant 6-1, 6-0 to claim third place, but lost to Heritage’s Lars Lundberg and Caleb Jessen in the playback.
The No. 3 doubles team of Colton Gechter and Trevor Heer beat Columbine’s Jacob Moskowitz and Brody Rogers 6-3, 7-5 to claim third place, but lost to Heritage’s Rocco McKay and Blake Luther 6-2, 6-3 in the playback. The No. 4 doubles team of Jack Savage and Trevor Rund beat Leland Sherpa-Pham and Will Cicero of Columbine in the third-place match, then lost to Boulder’s Isaac Ferayorni and Chase Lewis 6-2, 6-3 in the playback.
The No. 2 doubles team of John Miller and Jeremy Heer beat Columbine’s Quentin Fiess and Cole Edwards 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 in the third-place match. But Thursday, Miller and Heer lost to the eventual runner-up — Heritage’s Eli Hallock and Spencer Stanley — so there was no playback.