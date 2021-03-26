High School Sports
Dexter nets golden goal for ’Dogs
Rudolfo Dexter scored the winning goal on a one-on-one chance with the goalkeeper in the second overtime Thursday to lift Palisade to a 3-2 victory at Aspen.
Juan Corona Enriquez and Silas Ford both scored in the first 15 minutes of the second half to give Palisade (3-0-1, 2-0 Western Slope League) a 2-0 lead. However, the Skiers (1-2, 0-2 WSL) scored twice in the final 10 minutes to force extra time.
Montrose 2, Fruita Monument 1: For the second straight game, the Indians edged Fruita Monument, this time at home.
Aiden Harrell was assisted by Adriel Encarnacion on the first goal for the Indians (3-1, 3-0 Southwestern League). Encarnacion scored the second, assisted by Diego Vargas.
Harrison Matlock scored for the Wildcats (0-3-1, 0-2-1 SWL), assisted by Nick Fedderson. Luke Wender made eight saves to keep Fruita in the game until the end.
Volleyball: Central (2-3, 1-2 SWL) lost at home to Durango in three sets, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15.