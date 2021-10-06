Fruita Monument's Marisa Nehm slides into second base with an RBI double on Tuesday in the Wildcats' 12-0 victory over Grand Junction at the CMU Softball Stadium. Nehm earned the win, allowing two hits and striking out four.
The Fruita Monument High School softball team wanted to give its seniors something to smile about.
A shutout is a pretty good gift.
Fruita blanked Grand Junction 12-0 in three innings at the Colorado Mesa University softball field Tuesday night.
“What I like about our seniors is that they’re great role models. They lead by example on and off the field, and you can’t ask for much more from them,” coach Adam Diaz said. “Because then, that sets the example for the freshman and sophomores to follow.”
The Wildcats (9-11, 3-2 Southwestern League) had only six hits in the win, but they were on base a lot because of eight errors by the Tigers (3-16, 0-6 SWL).
After scoring two runs in the first inning, the Wildcats put the game out of reach with a nine-run second. With two on and one out, Bailey Binghham's singled to score Ava Stephens. Bingham then stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.
Nehm, who allowed only two hits with four strikeouts in the pitching circle, then helped her own cause with an RBI double. The two-bagger was the seventh of the season for Nehm, who scored three runs in the win.
Despite the big lead, Nehm took Diaz’s lessons of not getting ahead of herself to heart.
“It’s a learned mentality. I have great coaching, a great support system and a great team behind me,” Nehm said. “I just love playing with the girls. It’s so fun to play together.”
While the Wildcats celebrated the win, the game gave the young Grand Junction team another learning experience.
Nine of the eleven Tigers are freshmen — 10 are underclassmen. The inexperience may have shown Tuesday, but so did the Tigers’ potential. Many of their mistakes were throwing errors, so a throw a touch lower could have been the difference between an error and an out.
Freshmen Lindsey Cooley and Veda Irwin had singles in the first and second innings, respectively.
Tigers coach Windi Serrano knows her team is improving.
“Tonight was a good lesson on perseverance and growth. We are such a young team that may have to take some lumps along the way before we start seeing success,” Serrano said. “That being said, we find our successes in small victories in practice. We’re growing every day as a team.”