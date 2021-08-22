On an unusually chilly morning for August in the Grand Valley, Kien Cogley kept his cool in achieving a career-first.
The Fruita Monument High School senior had never won a cross country race before. That changed Saturday morning when he won the Central Invitational at Matchett Park, finishing the 5-kilometer race in 17 minutes, 2.22 seconds, more than 27 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Daniel Duffy of Grand Junction.
“I’ve definitely been training a lot this summer,” Cogley said. “I really put in a lot of work. I ran pretty smart, too. I didn’t go out too fast. I ran a smart race and I think that’s what led to my victory.”
With the Wildcats’ top runner last season, McGinley Zastrow, having graduated, Cogley figured to ascend to the role as Fruita’s lead runner. He lived up to that expectation in his first race of the season.
Despite the win, he still sees room for improvement.
“I didn’t run as fast as I wanted to today, but I’m definitely excited for the season,” Cogley said.
Winning the first event of the year for the Grand Valley’s schools means more to Cogley than simply having the victory under his belt. He hopes it’s the beginning of something much grander in his athletic endeavors.
“It gives me a lot of momentum,” Cogley said. “My goal is to run in college and I think this should help a lot in getting the momentum going.”
Montrose’s Jonas Graff, Ouray’s Vincent Schierenberg and Palisade’s Zenon Reece rounded out the top five. Grand Junction was the winning team with 39 points, as Johnny Flanagan took seventh and Miller Jones took 10th to give the Tigers three top-10 finishers.
The girls race was won by Glenwood Springs’ Ella Johnson (18:37.35), with Fruita senior Jadyn Heil placing second (18:59.39). Heil’s second-place finish came despite not being at full health.
“I’ve been injured this summer,” Heil said. “I kind of had a fall and my knee’s messed up right now, so I just did the best I could and tried to fight through the pain. Hopefully it will heal up and I can get to running faster this season.”
Even though she didn’t win the race, as winning has been no stranger to her in cross country or track and field, she was satisfied with her performance, especially since she knew she was being held back.
“I think it went really well,” Heil said. “I just went out there with no expectations and I did my best. That’s all I can really ask for today.”
Glenwood Springs’ Sophia Connerton-Nevin, Fruita’s Ella Unrein and Montrose’s Kenzie Bush rounded out the top five.
Ironically, despite being the host of the event, Central’s athletes didn’t compete, as coach Ted Leblow prefers fewer events for his runners to get the best out of them when they do run.