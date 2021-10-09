Lauren Lee is a competitor and an athlete.
She used to play basketball and soccer, loves archery, and makes sure she gets regular camping trips in.
But none of those have the same allure as softball to the Fruita Monument High School senior.
“My freshman year was pretty difficult. It wasn’t that friendly of an atmosphere and that was tough,” Lee said. “But now I can talk with my teammates and coaches about anything, and it helps me relax.”
Lee grew up around softball. She fell in love with the game when she first played tee ball and eventually transitioned into softball. Her mom played softball and her brothers play baseball.
That bond would often show up through some friendly competition, though.
“Sometimes, we’ll see who can hit a certain direction more, or hit the most liners. I think we’re pretty evenly matched,” she said. “I love having that. We can rely on each other to help improve our game.”
Growing up, Lee’s family would make regular trips to Denver to catch Colorado Rockies games and maybe play in tournaments, because Lee always wanted to watch Todd Helton play.
And like the Rockies’ legend, Lee is quite the hitter.
In 11 games her sophomore year, Lee hit .390 in 30 at-bats,with 11 RBI and had a .652 slugging percentage. Her production hasn’t wavered as her workload grew. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Lee got a hit half of the time she stepped to the plate, hit four home runs and increased her slugging percentage to .840.
This season, Lee’s average has dipped a bit but she has set new marks with 28 RBI, eight home runs and a .857 slugging percentage. Her OPS — on base plus slugging percentage — is 1.411.
The Wildcats (12-11, 6-2 4A/5A Southwestern League) began the 2021 season 3-1 but endured three-game and a four game losing streaks. But Fruita Monument ended the season on a five-game winning streak, outscoring opponents 55-9. The Wildcats ended their season Friday by beating Durango 15-5 and 12-1 at Kronkright Park.
For coach Adam Diaz, Lee’s biggest impact for the Wildcats isn’t measured on the stat sheet.
“Lauren is one of our captains with Marisa Nehm. You can’t ask for better role models for our freshmen and our sophomores,” Diaz said. “Lauren shows them how to play the game at a high level and how to not get distracted by the scoreboard because she and Marisa have experienced that. She’s a strong competitor.
“You’ll notice that when things aren’t going her way, when she doesn’t get a hit or she isn’t 4 for 4, she gets frustrated because she knows she’s capable of doing so. That’s what great athletes do and that’s what great leaders do.”
Lee takes the responsibility of being captain and supporting her younger teammates seriously. During the school day, for example, Lee lets the freshmen store their bats in her car so that they have one less thing to worry about.
It’s just another act of service toward the game and program.
“I just love the game so much,” she said. “I hope to continue playing in college. But if I don’t, I’m always going to have the memories I made here.”
Lee continued her power hitting in the Wildcats' first game Friday, hitting two home runs and collecting seven RBI in Fruita's 15-5 victory. The senior added two more RBI in the second game and was 5 for 7 with six runs scored in the two wins.
Ava Stephens, Bailey Bingham and Lacie Rodabaugh all had two hits and scored three runs in the first game and Olivia Wirth had two RBI in the win.
In the second game, the Wildcats only had six hits, but walked 10 times. Lee was the only Fruita player with more than one hit and Marisa Nehm also had two RBI. Lori Bird and Peyton Scheer also had an RBI in the victory.