Everything seemed perfect for Ryan Davis’ tennis career at Fruita Monument after his sophomore season.
He qualified for the state tournament on the No. 2 doubles team with his brother, KC, and seemed primed to get better. Plus he was bonding with his dad and head coach, Clint, over the sport.
Then while training in the offseason, he tore his ACL.
“It was pretty hard. I thought I was going to reach my potential before that. Then, I only made No. 3 doubles and we didn’t do well at regionals,” Ryan said. “It was a challenge to deal with the psychological and physical handicap an injury like that brings.”
But Ryan bounced back with help from family and friends.
Thursday, nearly one year after his recovery from the injury, he was still on the court — as Fruita’s No. 1 singles player. At the Class 5A Region 7 tournament today at the Elliott Tennis Center, Davis has the opportunity to make it back to the state tournament.
“It’s hard not to think what if that hadn’t happened. But it’s that lesson of learning to work hard and getting back from something,” Clint said. “He worked so hard to get back and work. It’s made him stronger and better, and helped fight through adversity. I’m so proud of the man he is becoming.”
As the third seed in the regional bracket, Ryan lost 7-5, 7-5 to Columbine’s Ben Cechak in the semifinals. However, if Ryan beats Boulder’s Andre Parham in the third-place match and Cechak wins the championship match, Ryan will face Overland’s Badreddin Messaudi for the chance to go to the state tournament.
Ryan first played tennis in middle school. Though the sport is embedded in the Davis family’s DNA, Ryan never felt pressured to play it. Clint always expected his son would turn to running cross country.
But Ryan fell in love with tennis and its emphasis on individual performance. Ryan played on the No. 4 doubles team his freshman year before joining KC the following year. In Ryan’s junior year, still finding his footing after the fateful injury and rehab, he failed to qualify for state.
Ryan credits his success to his tenacity on and off the court.
“The best part of my game is that I never give up. Even if I’m tired or something is hurting, I’m still playing hard,” he said. “I got down on myself a little after the injury but I knew it was a lesson. The lesson was to never give up.”
Ryan and Clint are close on and off the tennis court. During practice, they see each other as coach and player instead of father and son.
“We like to joke and mess around, and that’s probably not great for a coach and player to do,” Ryan said.
Off the court, they shift their focus and see each other as family.
Ryan loves anime and he got Clint hooked on it. The two watched Black Clover, an anime about a boy who has no magic powers in a world where everyone does.
“I was really into it until the ending,” Clint said, with Ryan letting out a laugh. “It just ended so abruptly.”
The Davis family also bonds through attending the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series every year, and through service with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
“We got to play a tournament together in Montana this summer,” Clint said. “We may play doubles together for the rest of our lives and I’m looking forward to that.”
Only one Fruita player will get a chance to play for a regional title and a guaranteed trip to state — No. 3 singles player Colby O’Day, who won both of his matches Thursday in straight sets.
The rest of the Wildcats — No. 2 singles player Sam Meyer and the doubles teams of Jack Fry and Evan Prosser (No. 1), John Miller and Jeremy Heer (No. 2), Colton Gecther and Trevor Heer (No. 3) and Jack Savage and Trevor Rund (No. 4 — are still alive in the consolation final. Like Ryan Davis, if they win their match and they haven’t faced the second-place finisher, they will play for the second state qualifying spot.