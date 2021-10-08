When Evan Gear isn’t eating, sleeping or in school, he’s probably practicing and playing tennis.
And when he’s not on the court honing his skills, he’s probably watching tennis
If he could have lunch with any famous person in the world, it would be Rafael Nadal — without question.
Gear is fervent for a game he has played for barely three years.
“I’ve been playing since the summer of eighth grade,” said Gear, the junior No. 1 singles player for the Grand Junction tennis team. “I had picked up a racket before but that was for racquetball — not tennis. Those are two completely different games.”
Thursday, Gear was playing in the Class 4A Region 8 tournament at the Elliott Tennis Center for a chance to advance to his first state tournament. Seeded second, Gear beat Central’s Corban St. Peter 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 in the first round and Steamboat Springs’ Nash Whittington 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals.
If he beats top seed Kai Otsuki of Vail Christian, or if Durango’s Griffin Hall loses the third-place match, then Gear will advance to state.
Before the summer of his eighth-grade year, Gear was a basketball and baseball player. He found the tennis court when looking for a fall sport to pass the time until winter and spring.
His mom played tennis, so he figured he’d take a swing, too. The game came with learning curves but he had a helpful instructor and his hand-eye coordination from pitching and playing first base in baseball translated well.
In Gear’s freshman year, he was part of the Tigers’ No. 1 doubles team with Christian Tuttle.
“It was tough at first because you had to learn all of the different strokes like topspin and backspin, and all of the serves are a different beast,” Gear said. “We had an all right season my first year. My partner Christian was good but it was a learning process for me. But I learned how to want to win and gained so much confidence. I went out there thinking, ‘I can win.’ ”
To begin each season, head coach Carol Wilder sets up an in-team tournament. The players compete against each other and how they finish dictates where they play. Gear won the spot at No. 3 singles.
Earning a singles spot as a sophomore marked Gear’s growth, and he showed improvement in 2020 — even with the limitations imposed by COVID.
According to MaxPreps.com, Gear was 6-3 in 2020 and made it to the semifinals in the regional tournament.
Despite the big leap in year two, Gear still saw room for improvement.
“I had become too confident, too intense. When you go out there with too much confidence, you expect to win no matter what happens, and you don’t work as hard as you should,” Gear said. “But I love singles a lot more. It’s all on you, and you’re moving all over the court.”
Gear’s quest to find that mental nirvana appears to have paid off.
For starters, he earned the top singles spot for Grand Junction. That’s in large part because he refined his game when playing close to the net, Wilder said.
“He can hit approach shots to move himself forward. And when he gets there, he has great volleys, great angles and good touch. Not all singles players have that game up there, but he does,” Wilder said. “He’s a really determined kid, and he has worked really hard to get to where he’s at. He’s done some marvelous things for someone who’s new to the game. I didn’t see him progressing like this.”
The growth he has shown on the court has cemented his excitement for his relatively new sport.
“I really want to keep playing tennis, I love this sport. I hope to play it in college,” Gear said. “So I’m going to work really hard this summer to get better.”
Gear wasn’t the only player from District 51 to advance to today’s regional finals. Every other member of the Tigers except the No. 4 doubles team will play for a regional crown.
At No. 2 singles, Matthew Silzell beat Aspen’s Quinn McKie 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and at No. 3 singles, Evan Severs beat Vail Christian’s Nate Nabansal 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals. All three of Central’s singles players — Corban St. Peter (No. 1), Eiljah Berger (No. 2) and Benni St. Peter (No. 3) — lost in the first round.
Two of the four doubles championships will be Grand Junction-Central matchups. At No. 1 doubles, the Tigers’ Jase Satterfield and Bailey Rubenstein will battle the Warriors’ Jarom Bench and Bradan Blanck and at No. 3 doubles, Grand Junction’s Liam Pomrenke and Isaac Boyer play Central’s Parker Scott and Canaan Ross.
Grand Junction’s No. 2 doubles team of Nick Silzell and Tuttle will go for a regional championship as will the Central No. 4 doubles team of Jonathan Balding and Shawn Freeborn.
Central’s No. 2 doubles team of Caleb Repshire and Ryder Mancuso lost in the first round and Grand Junction’s No. 4 duo of Ethan Davis and Nick Warner lost in the semifinals.