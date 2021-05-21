The Grand Junction High School girls tennis team didn’t drop a set in its 6-0 win over Montrose at Canyon View Park on Thursday. The Tigers improved to 8-1 (5-1 Southwestern League) and the Indians fell to 1-5 (0-4 SWL).
Emma Aubert won 6-0, 6-1 over Cora Blowers in No. 1 singles. Emma Thompson won 6-2, 6-0 over Rhyan Neary in No. 2 singles. Charlie King won 6-0, 6-0 over Katy Story in No. 3 singles.
Kylie and Natalie Hanks won 6-0, 6-1 over Melaina Yender and Pragati Chaudhary in No. 1 doubles. Emma Rose and Lizzie Ballard won 6-0, 6-0 over Alyssa Oman and Violet Noel in No. 2 doubles. Kinya Tate and Madison Sites won 6-1, 6-0 over Kenadee Hadlock and Chiara Coranado in No. 3 doubles. There was no match at No. 4 doubles.
BOYS LACROSSE
Jeremy Rice scored four goals and assisted on four more as Fruita Monument beat Glenwood Springs 17-8 at Canyon View Park.
Kaison Stegelmeier and Tony Farber both scored three goals for the Wildcats (2-0 Class 4A/5A Mountain League). Jonathan Diedrich and Carter Stephens each contributed two goals and two assists.