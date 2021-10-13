The Grand Junction High School boys soccer team is just one game from winning the Southwestern League title.
The Tigers beat Fruita Monument 3-2 at Maverick Field on Tuesday night.
Luiz Aguirre scored the first goal for the Tigers (9-5, 6-1 SWL). Blake Sturgeon then scored off of an Angel Mendoza assist and Gerardo Hernandez scored the final goal. Goal scorers for Fruita were unavailable.
The Wildcats fell to 4-8-1, 3-2-1 SWL) with the loss. The Tigers’ next game is Oct. 19 against Central at Maverick Field.
Central (6-6) lost 6-0 to Coal Ridge (11-2) in a non league match in New Castle. Goalkeeper Alejandro Jimenez had 15 saves for the, who resume league play Thursday in a home match against Montrose at Long's Park at 3 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Fruita Monument lost a close league match at Montrose 24-26, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 19-17.
The Wildcats (13-3, 6-1 SWL) secured a 2-1 set lead after staving off a seven-point comeback from the Indians (13-3, 6-1) in the third set, but Fruita couldn’t capitalize in the final two sets.
BayLea Sparks led the Wildcats with 17 kills and Hayden Murray added 12 kills and 30 assists. Kylie Williams added 29 assists and Trinity Hafey had 30 digs.
The two schools are now tied for first place in the league. Fruita visits Palisade for a nonleague match Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Central beat Grand Junction in five sets. Set scores were not available.
The Warriors (6-9, 2-6 5A/4A Southwestern) won the second, fourth and fifth sets and the Tigers (3-15, 0-8) won the first and third.
Leanna Clement had 14 kills, 15 digs and two blocks for the Tigers, Jordan Brown had 37 assists and Chloe Hunter recorded 27 digs.