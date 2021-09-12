The Western Slope Open always gives tennis players for Central, Grand Junction and Fruita Monument high schools a chance to face top competition and this year’s tournament was no different.
“These kids hit hard, it’s crazy,” Grand Junction No. 1 doubles player Bailey Rubinstein said Saturday. “I don’t even know how to describe it. It makes it hard but you just have to adapt your game to theirs.”
Players competed in four brackets — the Champions bracket, “A” bracket, “B” bracket and “C” bracket.
In the singles, Grand Junction’s Matthew Silzell (No. 2) and Evan Severs (No. 3) made it the furthest of any local players. Silzell lost to Heritage’s Mason Helms 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals and then fell to Lakewood’s Alexei Uecker 8-4 to finish fourth. Severs also placed fourth after losing to Mountain Vista’s Sampreet Bheemireddy 8-5 in the third-place match.
The Tigers’ No. 1 singles player, Evan Gear, topped Mountain Vista’s Christian Olsen 9-7 in the “B” bracket, then defeated Columbine’s Ben Cechak 9-7 in the bracket final.
Despite the loss, Severs relished the opportunity. This is his first season in singles after playing No. 1 doubles last year.
“I have a lot more fun playing singles. It helped to start in doubles and have a good doubles season and learn the ropes but I’m glad I’ve made the transition,” Severs said. “I feel a lot more confident because I get to play my game. In doubles, you kind of have to adapt your game to your partner. But in singles, it’s all on you.”
Fruita Monument No. 1 singles player Sam Meyer beat Central’s Corban St. Peter 8-6 in the “C” bracket semifinals before losing to Heritage’s Sam Ament in the finals 8-2.
No. 2 singles player Ryan Davis topped Central’s Elijah Berger 8-0 before falling to Columbine’s Jack Read 8-5 in the final round in the “C” bracket. No. 3 singles player Colby O’Day lost in the semifinals of the “A” bracket to Heritage’s Trevor Landen 8-0.
Berger lost to Aspen’s Josh Ward before the matchup with Davis, and No. 3 singles player Benni St. Peter lost to Aspen’s Quinn McKie 8-6 in the “B” bracket semifinals.
DOUBLES THE FUN
At Canyon View Park, local teams did their best to bounce back from tough matches on Friday.
After topping Columbine’s Riley Blackman and Sebastian Dupre 8-1 in the semifinals of the “B” bracket, Grand Junction’s No. 1 duo of Rubinstein and Jase Satterfield embarked on one of their toughest challenges against Valor Christian’s Luke Beukelman and Jack Scherer. The Tigers seemed to be on the precipice of defeat down 7-4 before they came roaring back to win 8-7 (8-6).
“We’ve been playing together for two years so we have good chemistry. They were in a rhythm, so we changed position on serves,” Satterfield said. “We went with two back, which gave us more room to make a play on the ball.”
Christian Tuttle and Nick Silzell — the Tigers’ No. 2 duo — topped Steamboat’s Kyle Saunders and Wiley Cotter 8-0 in the semifinals of the “B” bracket, and then won a tight contest against familiar foes John Miller and Jeremy Heer of Fruita 8-6 in the bracket finals. The No. 4 duo of Nick Warner and Sam Weirath lost to Aspen’s Nico Smith and Nicolaus Stevens 8-1 in the “C” semifinals.
Central’s No. 1 doubles team of Brandan Blanck and Jarom Bench fell to Blackman and Dupre 10-6 in the “B” semifinals, then lost to Fruita’s Coltan Gechter and Trevor Heer 8-2 in the semifinals of the “C” bracket. The No. 2 duo of Caleb Repshire and Ethan Tregligas fell to Aspen’s Beckett Brennan and Micky Terkun 8-4 in the “C” bracket semifinals
The No. 3 team of Parker Scott and Canaan Ross defeated the Tigers’ Isaac Boyer and Ethan Davis in the “B” semifinals 8-5, then lost to Air Academy’s Gavin Gallegos and Ky Walker 8-4 the bracket finals.
Fruita’s Gechter and Heer weren’t able to capitalize on their previous win and lost 8-1 to Chaparral’s Griffin Mayoss and Duke Mooney in the “C” finals.
Fruita’s No. 3 duo of Jeremy Heer and Evan Prosser lost 10-2 to Lakewood’s Mathis Joens and Brian Kong in the “A” semifinals.
The No. 4 Wildcat duo of Jack Savage and Trevor Rund topped Columbine’s Will Cicero and Leland Sherpa-Pham 8-3 in the semifinals of the “A” bracket. In that bracket’s final, they lost 8-5 to Mountain Vista’s John Peterson and Tyler Webster.
Fruita coach Clint Davis but thinks his squad will be better off having faced the tough competition.
“A tough tournament like that does tend to magnify what we need to work on, which helps a young team like ours,” Fruita coach Clint Davis said. “I’m really proud of our boys. We still have some important matches to play this season and we will be ready for them.”