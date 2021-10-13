The playoff picture in multiple fall sports is beginning to take shape.
The latest Colorado High School Activities Association Ratings Percentage Index rankings show that many Western Slope schools are in the thick of postseason contention as the fall season winds down.
In football, Montrose (7-0) is ranked third in Class 4A RPI behind Pine Creek (6-1) and Palmer Ridge (6-1). Montrose beat Palmer Ridge earlier this season, but is still ranked behind them because of a weaker schedule.
Fruita Monument’s loss last weekend to Fountain-Fort Carson knocked the Wildcats (4-3) down to No. 18 in the RPI. If the playoffs began today, Fruita would miss the postseason because only the top 16 teams make the state tournament. Central (3-4) is ranked No. 27.
In 3A, Palisade (4-2) is sitting comfortably at No. 11. The Bulldogs are riding a two-game winning streak and beat Battle Mountain (1-5) in their conference opener last week
Palisade faces the top team in the Western Slope Conference, and the 23rd-ranked team in RPI, Summit (4-2) on Friday at Stocker Stadium. Eagle Valley (3-2) is No. 7 and Glenwood Springs (3-3) is just on the outside at No. 19.
In 2A, Delta (5-1) sits at No. 13 and the Panthers host the No. 7 RPI team in Basalt (5-1) on Friday. In 1A, North Fork (4-2) dropped to No. 11 after losing to the eighth-ranked Meeker (4-2). And Gunnison (6-0), in first season at 1A, moved to No. 7.
VOLLEYBALL
Fruita Monument (13-2) continued to climb in Class 5A, jumping four spots to No. 16. In 4A, Montrose (12-3) is at No. 9 and Palisade (13-3) is No. 11.
In 3A, Delta (10-5) is No. 25 and Rifle (9-5) fell out of playoff seeded at No. 40.
Meeker’s (14-0) remained second in the 2A RPI and Olathe (9-3) is No. 14 and Plateau Valley (11-5) is No. 21.
BOYS SOCCER
In 5A, Fruita Monument (4-7-1) sits outside the playoffs at No. 37.
For the 4A schools, Grand Junction’s (8-5) late-season renaissance has propelled them to No. 12. Central (6-5) is in 28th place. Montrose (6-6) is just a couple of spots behind at No. 30.