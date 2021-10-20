As the fall sports season winds down, the race for the postseason is heating up.
Many Western Slope teams are peppering the latest Colorado High School Activities Association Ratings Percentage Index rankings in the waning weeks of the season.
In football, Fruita Monument (5-3) has climbed to No. 14 in the Class 4A RPI after beating Pueblo West. The Wildcats visit Coronado (3-5) for a conference match on Saturday. They end the season hosting conference foe Mesa Ridge (4-4), which currently occupies the final playoff spot at No. 16.
Montrose (8-0) moved to the No. 2 spot in 4A after beating Vista Ridge. The Indians play Air Academy (3-5) on Friday and end the season against the No. 6 team in 4A Ponderosa (6-2).
In 3A, Palisade’s late-season surge has propelled them to No. 8 in the RPI. The Bulldogs (5-2) beat Summit for their third straight win last weekend and have a key game against No. 10 Steamboat Springs (6-1) on Friday. The Bulldogs then face Glenwood Springs (3-4) before ending the season against the No. 17 team Eagle Valley (3-3).
Delta (6-1) rose to the No. 9 spot in 2A after thumping Basalt. The Panthers, who have won four straight, play Moffat County (7-0), the top team in 2A, on Friday. Delta ends its season on Oct. 29 against Rifle (3-4).
In 1A, North Fork (5-2) is at No. 11 after beating Roaring Fork (1-6). The Miners play Cedaredge (2-5) on Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
Fruita Monument (14-3) is in the thick of the 5A playoff race at No. 16 — the top 32 teams make the postseason — after going 1-1 last week. The Wildcats play against Durango (9-6) on Friday and visit Battle Mountain (5-10) on Saturday.
In 4A, Palisade (14-4) sits at No. 11 and Montrose (14-3) jumped to No. 6 after beating Fruita last week.
BOYS SOCCER
Grand Junction (9-5) is No. 11 Class 4A and is one win away from clinching the Southwestern League title. Central (6-7) began the season 3-0 but is now outside of the playoff picture at No. 36.
Montrose (7-7) is No. 29 and ends its season on Friday against No. 5 Durango (11-1-2).