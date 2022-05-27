agate All-Southwestern League Teams May 27, 2022 44 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print 2022 All-Southwestern League TeamsFIRST TEAMJack Dere Fruita MonumentCole Jones Fruita MonumentAndrew Lee Fruita MonumentPeyton Nessler Fruita MonumentParker Davis MontroseJaxon Kattner MontroseGage Wareham MontroseWill Applegate Grand JunctionBrett Woytek Grand JunctionJordan Stanley DurangoLuke Brown CentralSECOND TEAMKolton Hicks Fruita MonumentDylan Noah Fruita MonumentHunter Smolinski Fruita MonumentDavid Dominquez MontroseZeke Steenburgen MontroseColton Romero Grand JunctionLandon Scarbrough Grand JunctionMike Benner DurangoIan Szura DurangoLewis Coonts CentralJayvin Martinez CentralPLAYER OF THE YEAR: Will Applegate, Grand JunctionCOACH OF THE YEAR: Casey Sulliva, Fruita Monument Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Grand Junction Durango Sport Will Applegate League Baseball First Team Jack Dere Monument Lee Fruita Monument League Team Central Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 0% 58° 90° Thu Thursday 90°/58° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:53:15 AM Sunset: 08:29:30 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: SE @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 62° 92° Fri Friday 92°/62° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:52:42 AM Sunset: 08:30:17 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: WSW @ 15 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 4% 57° 86° Sat Saturday 86°/57° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 05:52:11 AM Sunset: 08:31:03 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: SSW @ 19 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 57F. WNW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sun 42% 47° 72° Sun Sunday 72°/47° Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 42% Sunrise: 05:51:41 AM Sunset: 08:31:48 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: SW @ 17 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 38% 44° 65° Mon Monday 65°/44° A few morning showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 38% Sunrise: 05:51:13 AM Sunset: 08:32:32 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: WNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 13% 44° 69° Tue Tuesday 69°/44° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 05:50:47 AM Sunset: 08:33:15 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: NNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 1% 48° 78° Wed Wednesday 78°/48° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:50:23 AM Sunset: 08:33:57 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: NNE @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business