2022 All-Southwestern League Teams

FIRST TEAM

Jack Dere Fruita Monument

Cole Jones Fruita Monument

Andrew Lee Fruita Monument

Peyton Nessler Fruita Monument

Parker Davis Montrose

Jaxon Kattner Montrose

Gage Wareham Montrose

Will Applegate Grand Junction

Brett Woytek Grand Junction

Jordan Stanley Durango

Luke Brown Central

SECOND TEAM

Kolton Hicks Fruita Monument

Dylan Noah Fruita Monument

Hunter Smolinski Fruita Monument

David Dominquez Montrose

Zeke Steenburgen Montrose

Colton Romero Grand Junction

Landon Scarbrough Grand Junction

Mike Benner Durango

Ian Szura Durango

Lewis Coonts Central

Jayvin Martinez Central

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Will Applegate, Grand Junction

COACH OF THE YEAR: Casey Sulliva, Fruita Monument