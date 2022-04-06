The Central High School girls soccer team topped Grand Junction 3-0 at Community Hospital Unity Field on Tuesday.
Liana Bryant scored early in the first half to give the Warriors (4-2, 1-2 Southwestern League) the lead.
The Tigers (1-5, 0-1) stayed in contention until the end. They nearly tied the game on multiple occasions, but Central goalkeeper Jasmine Hernandez had a string of highlight saves — including a diving stop on a penalty kick.
Bryant scored again on an empty net in the 23rd minute to pad the Warriors’ lead. Not a minute later, Rhyan Mason scored as well.
Girls Golf
Fruita Monument, Grand Junction and Palisade competed in the Montrose Invitational at Cobble Creek Golf Course.
Fruita junior Cierra Noetzelmann placed eighth, the best among local golfers, with a score of 100. Palisade’s Ally Seriani finished 13th with a 105 and Grand Junction’s Chloe Hunter was 25th with a 117.
Eagle Valley’s Kylee Hughes (82) won the tournament with Montrose’s Grace DeJulio (86) second.
In the team standings, Fruita finished in fourth place with a score of 315. Palisade was sixth at 340, and Grand Junction was finished eighth at 366. Durango and Montrose were first and second, respectively.
Girls Lacrosse
Grand Junction opened Mountain West League play with a 10-4 victory over Montrose at Canyon View Park, the Tigers’ second straight win.
Grand Junction (2-5) opened the second half with a small lead over Montrose (1-5). But the Tigers embarked on a run in which they scored five unanswered goals before Montrose scored again with about eight minutes to ago in the game.
Myka Neville led the Tigers (2-5) with four goals, Riley Pope and Zenobia Byerly each had two goals, Amelia Knaysi had one goal and two assists and Emma Diaz had one goal.
Boys Lacrosse
Fruita Monument had four players score at least three goals in a 20-3 victory at Glenwood Springs.
Kaison Stegelmeier led the way with six goals and Karter Harmon scored four as the Wildcats (6-0, 4-0 Mountain League) remained undefeated. Tony Farber and Jonathan Diedrich both scored three goals, Mason Compton had two goals and Branson Padgett and Sawyer Minnick both scored one goal.
Farber had five assists, Drew Summers compiled four assists, Compton had three, Diedrich two and Harmon and Padgett each had one.
Girls Tennis
Fruita Monument defeated Montrose 6-1 and all of their match victories were in straight sets — including a pair of 6-0, 6-0 wins.
No. 3 singles player Breckyn Dunn had one of the double-bagel wins and the No. 4 doubles team of Keira Wilhelm and Mandi Runyan had the other. In their wins, the Wildcats allowed the Indians to capture only six sets.