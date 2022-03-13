The Cedaredge girls basketball team won its final game of the season in typical Bruins fashion — unrelenting defense and an offense that scores the bulk of its points with late-game free throws.
The Bruins beat Peyton 44-26 on Saturday at the University of Northern Colorado campus in Greeley to finish fifth in the Class 2A tournament.
After scoring 12 first-quarter points, Cedaredge was limited to only 13 over the next two quarters. But the Bruins scored 19 in the final quarter to secure the win.
Paige McGovern took over for the Bruins (22-4) in her final game. The senior guard scored 18 points, including eight in the fourth quarter.
The Bruins also took 14 free throws in the final eight minutes and connected on nine of them.
The Panthers (19-7) never scored double digits in any quarter.
Coach Russell Coleman reached 20 wins in a season for the first time in his four years at the helm of the Bruins. Coleman is 73-17 at Cedaredge.
Cedaredge had only six seniors on the roster, so key players such as Jessie Black will be back next season.
The Vanguard School 44, Grand Valley 30: The Cardinals (21-6) were held to their lowest point total of the season to lose the third-place game to the Coursers (20-5).
Only four players scored for the Cardinals. Bailey Radel scored 11 in her final game, Jaycee Pittman scored 10, AbbeyRose Parker had eight and Kaylie Stark scored one point.
Grand Valley finished the season on a two-game losing streak and scored only 63 points in its final two games. But the team will return key scorers Parker and Pittman next season.
Boys Basketball
Evangelical Christian 53, Caprock Academy 40: The Eagles (21-4) missed out on a fifth-place finish and ended the best season in program history on a sour note.
Evangelical Christian (23-3) held Caprock to its fewest points in nearly two months.
Most of Caprock’s roster were seniors this season but five players will return next season, including stout defender Luke Neville.
Girls Lacrosse
Denver East 16, Fruita Monument 4: The Wildcats struggled to find the net in their first game of the season.
Maryn Brown scored twice for Fruita, Cloie Carmosino and Addie Stehman each scored once and Kaylee Roehm added an assist.
The Angels shot 21 times with goalie Kylynn Tanner making five saves.
Green Mountain 24, Grand Junction 4: The Tigers were able to score in their second game of the season, but came up short.
The Rams jumped to an early 2-0 lead and were winning 10-2 after 10 minutes ticked off the clock in the first half.
Girls Soccer
Cherry Creek 2, Fruita Monument 0: The Wildcats (1-1) couldn’t break through a tough Bruins (2-0) defense in their first loss of the season.
Goalkeeper Amber Rice racked up 18 saves and Fruita had eight shots on frame.