Central’s Daniel Baroumbaye, above, throws the discus during the Class 4A state track and field meet on Thursday at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. Baroumbaye won the event with a 4A state record of 194 feet, 11 inches. Grand Junction’s Miller Jones, below, soars through the air during the 4A long jump competition. Jones won the title in the event with a leap of 23 feet, 4 inches.
Central's Daniel Baroumbaye stands atop the podium after winning the discus at the Class 4A state track meet on Thursday at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. Baroumbaye won the event with a 4A state record of 194 feet, 11 inches. Also on the podium are Montrose throwers Trevor Hill (third place, fourth from right), Jericho Tosi (seventh, second from right) and Asher Giles (eighth, far left).
Miller Jones competes in the long jump at the Class 4A state track meet on Thursday at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. Jones won a state title in the event with a leap of 23 feet, 4 inches.
Daniel Baroumbaye etched his name in Colorado sports history on Thursday.
The Central High School senior threw the discus 194 feet, 11 inches to win a state title at the Class 4A state track meet at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. The mark is a 4A record, a state meet record and ranks in the top 15 nationally. Grand Junction’s Miller Jones also won a state title in the long jump.
Baroumbaye’s throw, which came on his third attempt, was around 38 feet further than second place and puts a cap on one of the best field event seasons the area has seen in years. He flashed his potential as a junior but finished second at state. He responded by working extra hard over the summer to mature as a person and fine-tune his fundamentals.
“I always think about where I come from. The only way I can be calm and know I’m not doing a bad job is to know where I started,” Baroumbaye said. “I’ve put in a lot of hard work. You don’t throw these numbers because you’re just good at it, it takes a lot of hard work. It has been six months of non-stop training and improving my technique. I feel a lot of pride.”
While state is a daunting stage, Baroumbaye, who will throw for Colorado State University in college, came into it unfazed.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been more calm coming into a meet,” he said. “I knew my technique was solid … We practiced at Bear Creek High School and every throw I had felt great.”
And Baroumbaye’s confidence, strength and meticulous technique allowed him to shine. Even with a state title on the line. Even with virtually everyone in the discus crowd’s eyes fixated on him. They wanted a show, and he showed out. Baroumbaye’s shortest throw would have still netted him the title by nearly 20 feet.
“It was a big relief and I knew I had it (once I threw),” he said. “This is one of the (few) meets that my parents have gone to because they work a lot. Having them there made it more special.”
A state title is something to be lauded, and Baroumbaye understands the weight of the accomplishment. But the anime-loving thrower didn’t commit to this path to peak in high school. Still ahead of him is a big meet in New Mexico and the nationals meet. After those, he’ll head to Fort Collins to throw for Colorado State University.
“I’m just really happy for all of the opportunities,” he said.
Baroumbaye's state meet isn't over. He will compete in the 4A shot put, where he also has one of the best marks in the state.
JONES LEAPS TO TITLE
Jones won his state title with a jump of 23 feet, 4 inches. That was three-and-a-half inches ahead of second place.
Jones only joined track as a means to an end — to get faster for soccer. But his talent was clear from the get-go and it became his best sport. Still, he played key roles on the soccer and football teams as a senior.
Those sports brought memories and time he could showcase his skills, but it also brought anxiety from expectations.
“I have pretty bad anxiety, it’s pretty terrible,” Jones said. “(What helps is) not ignoring it but accepting it. Accepting whatever happens and being patient. I’m not a very patient guy and I’m learning how to be patient … (Anxiety) can affect you and take you to a dark place.”
Learning those methods, the sting of coming up short at state last year and help from coaches, friends and family fueled Jones all season.
And if Jones needed an extra boost Thursday, his family (and the crowd) came through.
“My family was there today. My grandparents came all the way out from Virginia. It was a big thing to look over and see two sides of my grandparents and my family there,” Jones said. “Winning was relieving, honestly. It’s been a journey, it’s been amazing.”
Jones’ weekend isn’t done. He also qualified for the finals in the 110 hurdles and will vie for a title in the triple jump on Saturday. He finished in second place in the triple jump last year.
"I was always alright at track. Personally, I never viewed myself becoming a state champion," Jones said.
And now he is.
FRUITA JUMPER BARELY MISSES REPEAT
Fruita Monument sophomore Daniel Thomason just missed out on defending his state high jump title. Thomason reached 6-5 in the event on Thursday, only one inch short of Horizon’s Kaleb Kimaita’s 6-6 mark.
For more coverage of Day 1 of the state track and field meets, check out Friday's Sentinel.