Daniel Baroumbaye etched his name in Colorado sports history on Thursday.

The Central High School senior threw the discus 194 feet, 11 inches to win a state title at the Class 4A state track meet at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. The mark is a 4A record, a state meet record and ranks in the top 15 nationally. Grand Junction’s Miller Jones also won a state title in the long jump.

