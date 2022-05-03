Fruita Monument ran away from Telluride in the second half of a 13-7 victory Monday to clinch its second consecutive — and second ever — Mountain League boys lacrosse title.
Telluride (6-4, 5-2 ML) matched every blow dealt by the Wildcats in the first half. After a 4-4 first quarter, both defenses clamped down and took a 5-5 tie into the break. But Fruita (14-1, 10-0) found an extra gear in the second half.
This is the first time that the Wildcats have finished the season undefeated in league play.
Tony Farber led Fruita with five goals to bring his season total to 50. Mason Compton scored three, Jonathan Diedrich had two, and Karter Harmon, Kaison Stegelmeier and Branson Padgett each scored one. Harmon and Compton each had four assists. Drew Summers, Stegelmeier, Diedrich and Farber each had one assist.
Ross Winters made 14 saves in goal.
Girls Golf
Eleven schools competed at the Tiger Invitational at Bookcliff Country Club, including Grand Junction, Fruita Monument and Palisade.
Fruita junior Cierra Noetzelmann was a close second, shooting an 81, only one stroke behind top finisher Kylee Hughes of Eagle Valley. Noetzelmann shot par on four holes on the front and back nine, and she birdied the 14th hole.
Ally Seriani, a junior, was the top finisher for Palisade with a score of 91, good for eighth place. Senior Kashlynn Simon had the best finish of any Grand Junction golfer, placing 20th with a score of 102.
Fruita finished fourth with a team score of 270, Palisade was sixth with a score of 292 and Grand Junction was ninth with a 328. Eagle Valley won the team title with a score of 260, five strokes better than second-place Montrose.
Central traveled to the Yampa Valley Golf Course in Craig for the Bulldog Invitational.
Tuscani Ritter finished sixth overall with a score of 109, the second-best finish of any freshman. Junior Taylor Arledge was the other Warrior to finish in the top 15, placing 11th.
Central finished fourth.
Girls Soccer
Fruita Monument left no doubt, as the Wildcats (11-2, 6-0 Southwestern League) cruised to their 10th shutout win of the season 6-0 over Montrose.
Palisade 2, Grand Junction 1: The Bulldogs (3-10-1) scored an early goal that provided enough cushion to outlast Grand Junction (2-11).
Girls Tennis
With some roster shakeup, Central beat North Fork 6-0 in a dual.
Alexis Wickham played No. 1 singles in place of Adi Hill, and the No. 3 singles match was a draw because both teams fielded JV players.
Wickham beat Izzi Houseweart 6-1, 6-2 and Sydney Maurer beat Leona Myers 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
Central lost only three games in the four doubles matches, winning 6-0, 6-0 at the top three positions.
The No. 1 team of Jordan Baurer and Tsifira Berger beat Kaitlyn Hart and Tia Moore 6-0, 6-0. Caysee Calton and Lenah Anderson beat Piper Smith and Brailey Angelovich 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, and the No. 3 team of Kenidee Calton and Joey Smith blanked Heidi Johnson and Danielle Elder 6-0, 6-0.
The No. 4 team of Annabelle Carter and Shaelyn David defeated Lexie Leighton and Sarah Green 6-0, 6-3.