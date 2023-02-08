The Fruita Monument High School boys basketball team gave the men and women who were elected into the school's hall of fame Tuesday a second reason to celebrate.
The Wildcats beat Southwestern League-foe Montrose 51-43.
Exiting halftime with in a tie game, the Wildcats (17-2, 4-1 SWL) held the Red Hawks (13-6, 3-3) to only four points in the third quarter. While the Red Hawks rattled off 15 points in the final frame, the Wildcats' was too great to overcome. The Wildcats outscored the Red Hawks 29-19 in the second half.
Daniel Thomason scored 19 points for Fruita with a 3-pointer and was 6-10 on free throws. Jhett Wells scored 12 points off the bench and was 8 of 8 from the line. Austin Reed scored nine points.
Montrose's top scorer was Jacob Hawks with 18 points and Alonzo Trujillo was second with 11.
Fruita was 16 of 21 on free throws whole Montrose was 14 of 21. Montrose was called on 17 personal fouls and Hawks was handed a technical. Fruita committed 18 fouls.
Glenwood Springs 69, Palisade 60: A slow first half did the Bulldogs (8-12, 0-3 Western Slope League) in against the Demons (13-7, 3-0 WSL).
Palisade trailed 32-24 at halftime before waking up in the second half. Unfortunately, the Glenwood offense also found another gear and outscored Palisade 37-36 in the final two quarters.
Ten players scored for Palisade, with Hunter Howard leading the cause with 11 points. Josh Zotto was second with nine points while Fred Moore scored eight.
Palisade is in the midst of a six-game losing streak. This was the first game in which Palisade scored 60 points since December 15.