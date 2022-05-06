The crown still fits.
For the seventh straight season, the Fruita Monument baseball team won the Southwestern League title, clinching the crown with a 10-4 victory at Montrose on Thursday.
The Wildcats (14-6, 6-0 SWL) jumped on the Indians quickly, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning on their way to a seventh consecutive win.
After Peyton Nessler reached on an error to lead off, Hunter Smolinski, Jack Dere and Andrew Lee all hit RBI doubles for a 3-0 lead. Another error allowed Lee to score and Fruita led 4-0.
The Wildcats didn’t let up in the second inning. Nessler followed Kolton Hicks’ leadoff double with an RBI single. With two outs, Lee put Fruita ahead 7-0 with a two-run home run to right field. The long ball was Lee’s team-leading sixth home run of the season.
Montrose (13-7, 5-3) trimmed the lead to 7-1 in the fourth inning on Logan Files’ one-out RBI single.
Nessler got Fruita’s sixth-inning rally started with a one-out single. With two outs, Dere tripled to right field to score Nessler, Dere’s ninth three-bagger of the season. Lee followed with an RBI single and Rylan McDaniel capped the Wildcats’ scoring with an RBI single.
Lee finished 3 for 4 with four RBI, giving him 37 for the season. Nessler was 3 for 5 and Dere was 2 for 4 with two RBI.
Girls Tennis
Fruita Monument is sending its entire team to the state tournament after winning the Class 5A Region 8 tournament in Littleton. The 5A state tournament is May 12-14 at Gates Tennis Center in Denver.
The Wildcats finished with 63 points and Heritage was second with 60.
No. 2 singles player Tessa Reimer and the No. 3 doubles team of Sienna Gechter and Savanna Mattas won regional titles. Reimer beat Cherokee Trail’s Sierra Martin 6-2, 7-5 and Gechter and Mattas beat Broomfield’s Amanda Miller and Gretchen Metz 6-3, 6-4.
No. 3 singles player Breckyn Dunn lost to Heritage’s Megan Johnson 6-2, 6-0 in the finals but qualified for state.
No. 1 singles player Abby Deeths lost in the semifinals, but won her playback match over Commerce City’s Kenia Preito 6-0, 6-0 to earn the second state spot from the regional. The No. 1 doubles team of Emily Leane and Kat Austin and the No. 4 doubles team of Keira Wilhelm and Mandi Runyan both lost in the finals, but won in straight sets in the playback match to advance to state.
The No. 2 doubles team of Emily Richardson and Abby Hawkins also lost in the final, but their playback match went three sets. After losing the first set 7-6 (7-3), Richardson and Hawkins trailed 3-0 in the second set, but rallied for a 6-4 victory to tie the match. After falling behind 3-0 again in the third set, the Wildcats rallied for another 6-4 victory to win the match.
Girls Soccer
Amber Rice made 12 saves and Isabella Sasich and Regan Dare both scored to lead Fruita Monument to a 2-1 victory over Durango.
The Wildcats (13-2, 8-0 SWL) outscored their league opponents 34-3 on the way to their fifth league title in the past six seasons.
Montrose 6, Grand Junction 0: The Indians scored four second-half goals to get past the Tigers.