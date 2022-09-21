Hunter Simmons and the Grand Junction High School boys golf team shined at the Class 4A Region 4 competition on Tuesday at Eagle Ranch Golf Course.
The top two teams — Montrose and Grand Junction — qualified all four of their golfers for the state competition in October. The top 13 individual golfers qualified for state, with any Tigers and Red Hawks taken out of that pool. In this case, the Tigers and Red Hawks had four combined top-13 finishers.
Palisade’s Alex Morrall might be returning to state this year after he earned an alternate spot in a playoff round.
Morrall faced seven players in the playoff, though it was unclear as of press time who beat him out for the guaranteed spot. Morrall joins Fruita Monument’s Will Stewart as local golfers who clinched an alternate spot.
Central’s best finisher was Dillon Crabtree, who tied for 25th with a 79.
Simmons finished second overall with a 3-under-par 69. Montrose’s Jake Legg finished first with a 68.
For the other Tigers, Jack Kaul tied for eighth with a 74, Ky Korte finished 13th with a 76 and Landon Scarbrough tied for 25th with a 79.
Montrose’s other finishers were Noah Richmond (71) at third, Rocco Manuel (78) in a tie for 17th and Kyden Adams (80) in a tie for 29th.
Elsewhere, Delta, Meeker and Cedaredge competed in the 3A Region 4 Regional on Tuesday at River Valley Ranch Golf Club in Carbondale. Neither school had a state qualifier.
The Panthers placed 12th, the Cowboys placed 13th and the Bruins placed 14th.
Delta’s best finisher was Derek Boyd, who shot an 87 to tie for 24th. Will Schwartz of Meeker placed 29th with an 88 and Kyle Brown of Cedaredge tied for 40th with a 96.
The 4A tournament is held from Oct. 3-4 at Pelican Lakes Golf Course in Windsor.
The state tournaments will be 36-hole events over two days.