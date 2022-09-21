Hunter Simmons and the Grand Junction High School boys golf team shined at the Class 4A Region 4 competition on Tuesday at Eagle Ranch Golf Course.

The top two teams — Montrose and Grand Junction — qualified all four of their golfers for the state competition in October. The top 13 individual golfers qualified for state, with any Tigers and Red Hawks taken out of that pool. In this case, the Tigers and Red Hawks had four combined top-13 finishers.