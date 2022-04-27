The Grand Junction High School girls lacrosse team took care of Montrose on the road, 12-6, to stay unbeaten in Mountain West League play.
The Tigers led 5-2 at halftime and outscored the Indians 7-4 in the second half.
Sophomore Myka Neville scored on all five of her shots. She leads the Tigers (5-7, 5-0) this season with 37 goals.
Riley Pope and Zenobia Byerly each scored three goals, and Amelia Knaysi scored one.
Goaltenders Olivia Van Meter and Teagan Wilkins combined for seven saves.
The win clinches Grand Junction a season sweep of Montrose (2-9, 0-6).
Roaring Fork 10, Fruita Monument 7: The Wildcats (3-8) became the second area team to fall victim to the Rams (6-4) this season.
Aleah Danner scored three goals and Maryn Brown scored two. Addie Stehman and Jenifer Jacobson each had one goal.
Goaltender Kylynn Tanner had 23 saves.
Girls Tennis
Central entered its match against Delta with new pairings because of injuries and came out with a sweep.
Adi Hill beat Mackenzie Sharpe 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and Sydney Maurer beat Mia Yost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2. Alexis Wickham won her No. 3 singles match over Cassidy Butler 6-2, 6-3.
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Jordan Bauer and Tsifira Berger won 6-3, 6-0 over Sayla Curtis and Cady Butler and the No. 2 team, Caysee Calton and Lenah Anderson, beat Lauren Angelo and Benedetta Armano 6-4, 4-6, 10-1.
Joey Smith moved up to No. 3 doubles alongside Kenidee Calton to defeat Daklee Hughes and Analee Duncan 6-1, 6-3.
Meanwhile, Claire Dziwisz and her new partner, Anabelle Carter, defeated Sharon Vigil and Eh Law Kyaw 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.
Girls Soccer
Battle Mountain 4, Palisade 3 (OT): The Bulldogs (2-9-1, 1-6-1 Western Slope League) lost a home heartbreaker to the Huskies (4-6, 4-2 WSL).
The loss ended Palisade’s two-game winning streak and was its third overtime game of the season.
Nine of Palisade’s 13 goals have come in the previous three games.
Central 3, Grand Junction 2 (OT): Lauryn Spencer scored a deep direct kick in overtime to give the Warriors a season sweep of the Tigers.
Also scoring for Central (8-5, 3-4 Southwestern League) were Liana Bryant and Ryan Mason.
For Grand Junction (2-8, 0-4 SWL), Mari Lopes and Alondra Sanchez each scored.
Central has now swept Grand Junction for the first time in six years.