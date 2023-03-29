The Grand Junction baseball team crushed Eagle Valley 14-4 at Canyon View Park on Tuesday.
The Tigers led 8-0 after the second inning and were up 11-2 after three. Leading 11-4 in the fourth, the Tigers scored three more runs to seal the win.
Grand Junction (6-2) had 12 hits and one error and Eagle Valley (2-1) had four hits and three errors.
Cam Ochoa went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles, two runs and three RBI. Ben Coleman was 2 for 4 with one run, two RBI and a double, Zyler Fazzi was 3 for 3, scored three times and had one RBI and Brett Woytek also had two hits.
Andrew Henderson earned the win, fanning six batters in three innings.
Girls Tennis
Central beat Grand Junction 5-2 in a dual at Canyon View.
The Tigers won the top two singles matchups and the Warriors swept the rest of the matches.
Grand Junction No. 1 singles player Emma Thompson beat Alexis Wickham 6-1, 6-0 and the Tigers’ No. 2 singles play Abby Kearl topped Sydney Maurer 6-2, 6-1.
Among Central’s wins was Joey Smith’s battle with Bethany Kimmell at No. 3 singles. Smith lost the first set 6-4 before winning the second 6-2 and the third 10-4. Central’s No. 2 doubles team of Tsifira Berger and Kenidee Calton beat Juliette Berry and Madalyn Boyer 6-0, 6-1.
Girls Lacrosse
Fruita Monument opened Mountain West League play with a 12-4 win over Telluride at Canyon View.
Olivia O’Hara was Fruita’s (3-1, 1-0 MWL) top scorer with four goals. Addie Stehman, Kendall Roehm and Aleah Danner all scored two goals and McKenna Kensen and Amy Bishop each scored once.