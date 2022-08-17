Grand Junction and Central opened the prep boys tennis season Tuesday with a showdown at Canyon View Park. The Tigers swept the Warriors 7-0 — winning all seven matches in straight sets.

Tigers No. 1 singles player Evan Gear beat Braden Blanck 7-5, 6-2, No. 2 singles player Matt Silzell beat Corban St. Peter 6-1, 6-2 and No. 3 singles player Evan Severs beat Caleb Repshire 6-3, 6-2.