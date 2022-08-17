Grand Junction and Central opened the prep boys tennis season Tuesday with a showdown at Canyon View Park. The Tigers swept the Warriors 7-0 — winning all seven matches in straight sets.
Tigers No. 1 singles player Evan Gear beat Braden Blanck 7-5, 6-2, No. 2 singles player Matt Silzell beat Corban St. Peter 6-1, 6-2 and No. 3 singles player Evan Severs beat Caleb Repshire 6-3, 6-2.
In doubles, the Tigers’ top duo of Christian Tuttle and Loam Pomrenke beat Canaan Ross and Kayden Dowdy 6-4, 6-1, Bailey Rubinstein and Nick Silzell beat Andrew Kirschenmann and Shawn Freeborn 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2, Jack Welling and Isaac Boyer beat Caleb Blanck and Owen Bickham 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 and Jameson Boyer and Jase Satterfield beat Ethan Tregilgas and Joseph Kirschenmann 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
Golf
All four District 51 high schools finished the two-day Montrose Red Hawk & Grand Junction Tiger Invitational on Tuesday at Battlement Mesa Golf Club.
The Invitational hosted 14 teams from 12 schools. Grand Junction and Montrose each had a second team compete.
Grand Junction finished sixth with an overall score of 469 after posting a 234 on the second day. The Tigers’ second team finished 12th with a day two score of 251 and overall score of 511. Fruita Monument’s second-day score of 248 brought its total score to 505 and ensured a 10th-place finish for the Wildcats. Palisade placed 13th with a second-day score of 263 and overall score of 515, and Central finished 14th with second-day score of 277 and 591 overall.
The top finisher for the Tigers was Hunter Simmons, who tied for 10th with a 151 after his 5-over-par 77 on Tuesday. Jack Kaul tied for 15th with a 154 overall and shot a 77 on Tuesday. Ky Korte tied for 31st with a 164 overall and an 80 in round two and Maddox Lovato tied for 34th after his round two score of 83 gave him a final mark of 169.
For the Tigers’ second team, Landon Scarbrough tied for 21st with a 168 overall and a 76 in round two. Ben Coleman tied for 26th with scores 160 and overall and 82 tin the second round., Hunter Birch tied for 50th after his 93 on Tuesday gave him a 193 overall, and Avery Click finished 53rd after he shot a 95 on Tuesday and a 197 overall.
Fruita’s top finisher was Dillon Jones, who shot a 76 on Tuesday and 161 overall to place 27th. Kaleb Holm shot an 83 on Tuesday and 169 overall to tie for 34th. Will Stewart shot an 86 on Tuesday and a 173 overall to tie for 41st while Cody Lans shot an 89 on Tuesday and a 183 overall to finish 44th.
Alex Morrall was Palisade’s top finisher, shooting an 82 on Tuesday and a 162 overall to tie for 28th. Blake Hooker placed 38th with an overall score of 170 and a 90 on Tuesday. Ian Allen finished with a 186 overall and a 91 on Tuesday and tied for 46th. Joe Morgan finished 52nd with a 195 overall and a 103 on Tuesday.
Central’s top finisher was Dillon Crabtree, who shot a 95 on Tuesday and a 192 overall to finish 49th. Parker Shahan tied for 50th with a 193 overall, a score that was bolstered by his 89 on Tuesday. Owen Kieran finished 54th with a 208 overall and had a 93 on Tuesday. Nicholas Colunga finished 56th with a 214 overall and a 101 on Tuesday.
Cheyenne Mountain won the invite with a 431. Four individuals tied for first at the invite with a 140 — Montrose’s Noah Richmond, Cheyenne Mountain’s Thomas Herholtz, Riverdale Ridge’s Bradley Weinmaster and Denver North’s Sawyer Klein.