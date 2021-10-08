Fruita Monument High School’s softball team scored four runs in the sixth inning Thursday to secure a 7-3 victory over Montrose at Kronkright Park.
Lauren Lee homered for the sixth time in 2021 and Ava Stephens accounted for three of the seven hits for the Wildcats (10-11, 3-2 4A/5A Southwestern League).
Montrose (9-9, 1-5 SWL) took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning before Fruita responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame. The Wildcats scored again in the fourth and the 3-2 score held until the four-run sixth inning. Montrose added one run in the top of the seventh and left seven runners on base.
Stephens had a double and two RBI and Alexis Zarlengo and Peytan Scheer also hit doubles.
Marissa Nehm allowed six hits including a home run, and struck out eight to earn the win.
Volleyball
Fruita Monument’s latest sweep victim was Delta, a 25-19, 25-19, 25-18 victory.
The Wildcats (13-2) won their eighth straight match, led by Hayden Murray, who had 11 of Fruita’s 36 kills. Trinity Hafey and Avrie Waite each had 10 digs for the Wildcats.
Boys Soccer
Rosendo Serna-Tafoya scored three goals and Silas Ford added two to lead Palisade to a 10-0 victory over Delta on the road. Colton Findlay, Garrick Holmes, Trustyn Miller, Luke Meyers and Paul Steinke all scored one goal for the Bulldogs (5-7, 4-2 Class 3A Western Slope League).
Cross Country
Fruita Monument’s Jadyn Heil outran the field to win the Warrior Lincoln Park Classic/SWL Championship title at Lincoln Park Golf Course.
The senior finished in 17 minutes, 27.8 seconds, beating Central’s Tristian Spence to the finish line by almost 20 seconds. Spence finished in 17:46.8 and the next runner to cross the line was almost one minute behind.
Durango won the girls team title with 31 points, with Fruita second with 55. The Wildcats’ Addison Eyre finished fourth in 18:56.8 and teammate Mackenzie Black was seventh in 19:12.5.
Palisade’s top finisher was Maddie Mohler in 20:00.8 (17th) and Grand Junction was led by Riley pope, who was 26th in 21:24.2.
In the boys race, Fruita Monument’s Kien Cogley finished third in 15:45.7 as a pair of Durango runners set the pace. Central had five of the next six finishers, with Tyler Stogsdill finishing fourth, Jackson Edwards fifth, Billy Adams sixth, Jordan Leblow eighth and Alex Fisher eighth.
The Warriors won the team title with 32 points and Fruita was third with 69.
Daniel Duffy finished 10th for Grand Junction and Palisade’s top finisher was Zenon Reece, who finished 23rd.