The Palisade High School baseball team continued its all-out assault on opponents on Saturday with a 10-0 thumping of Severance at Canyon View Park.
The game was scoreless through three innings before six Bulldogs crossed home plate in the fourth, followed by four in the fifth to end the game on the run rule.
Palisade (7-1) leaned on the arm of Ryder Mancuso. The senior threw five shutout innings and was a fifth-inning single away from throwing his second five-inning no-hitter of the season.
Mancuso had eight strikeouts to earn his second win in three appearances this season. He has fanned 25 opponents in 13.2 innings this season.
Mancuso was just as effective at the plate, going 2 for 3 and scoring twice. Nick Campbell was also 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and two RBI.
Seven Bulldogs registered a hit and five brought a runner home.
Severance (4-3) only had two players reach base — Joe Tamburro on the fifth-inning single and Nolan Hertzke on an error.
Fruita Monument 15, Severance 11: The Wildcats (5-2) survived a high-octane scoring derby.
The Wildcats scored five in the first inning and led 7-3 entering the third before the Silver Knights tied things up.
But Fruita scored four runs in the fourth and never surrendered that lead. The Wildcats had 14 hits and every batter reached base safely and scored. Dylan Noah, who was the starting pitcher before being swapped out with Cole Jones in the second, went 3 for 4 with one double, two triples, four RBI and scored twice.
Andrew Lee and Jack Dere also hit triples, and three other Wildcats had multiple RBI.
Jones earned the win by pitching five innings, allowing seven runs (two unearned) on nine hits, walked three batters and struck out two.