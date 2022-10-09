Montrose High School dominated Falcon 49-6 to open conference play and win its fifth straight game on Friday.

The Red Hawks (5-2, 1-0) held the Falcons to 142 scrimmage yards and had two interceptions. They jumped to a 21-0 in the first quarter and had a 28-0 advantage at halftime. Montrose forced a running clock after going up 42-0 in the third quarter. Falcon (2-5, 1-1) finally scored in the fourth.