Montrose High School dominated Falcon 49-6 to open conference play and win its fifth straight game on Friday.
The Red Hawks (5-2, 1-0) held the Falcons to 142 scrimmage yards and had two interceptions. They jumped to a 21-0 in the first quarter and had a 28-0 advantage at halftime. Montrose forced a running clock after going up 42-0 in the third quarter. Falcon (2-5, 1-1) finally scored in the fourth.
Montrose, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, has won five straight games. All but one of those wins have been by double digits, and Montrose averages 46.2 points per game in that span.
Class 2A
Delta has yet to allow a single point in a conference game after it cruised past Salida 41-0 on Friday.
Delta (7-0, 2-0) led by 34 points at halftime. In the third quarter with eight minutes to go, Landan Clay connected with Rylan Bynumn for a 20-yard touchdown pass.
Salida (3-4, 0-2) is the fourth team to be shut out by Delta this season.
Rifle is still searching for a conference win after losing 22-7 to Basalt on Friday.
The Bears (2-4, 0-2) have lost two straight while the Longhorns (6-0, 2-0) have scored 221 points this season.
Grand Valley is back in the win column after beating Aspen 29-7.
Brandon Garcia scored two rushing touchdowns on six carries and had 85 yards for the Cardinals (3-3, 1-1 Conference 6). Jordan Cedeno had 16 carries for 100 yards and Colton Clark had 50 yards on 10 touches. Clark also had a pick six. Manuel Velasco Contreras was 2 for 3 on extra points and 3 for 3 on field goals with a long of 39 yards.
The Cardinals’ defense dominated the Skiers (2-4, 1-1), grabbing two interceptions, four sacks and 12 hurries.
Class 1A
Meeker lost for the first time in more than a month after a 41-29 loss at home to Conference 1 foe Buena Vista on Friday.
The Cowboys (4-2, 3-1) scored one touchdown in the first quarter to take an early lead. The game was tied 14-14 at halftime. The Demons outscored the Cowboys 13-9 in the third quarter and 14-6 in the fourth. Buena Vista (4-2, 2-1) had 330 yards of offense.
Cedaredge (3-4, 1-3) lost its third straight game.
This time, it was at the hands of conference foe Gunnison in a 36-0 thrashing.
The Cowboys (5-2, 4-0) kept the Bruins scoreless for the second-straight week
Olathe is still searching for its first win of the season after a 42-6 loss at Roaring Fork on Friday.
The Pirates (0-6, 0-3) didn’t score until around the 8-minute mark in the fourth quarter. It was the first time they scored since Sept. 8. The Rams (2-4, 1-2) scored again to surpass the 40-point threshold. Olathe has allowed 40-plus points in every game this season.
8-Man
Plateau Valley earned its first Conference 2 win of the season with a 49-16 road victory over Soroco on Thursday.
The Cowboys (2-4, 1-2) have won two of their past three games. This is their second-straight win over the Rams (2-4, 0-2).
Rangely lost to conference heavyweight West Grand 68-30 on Friday.
West Grand’s Wyatt Shearer ran for 300 yards and six touchdowns, and passed for 217 yards and three more touchdowns.