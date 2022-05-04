All the Fruita Monument high school baseball team needed was one hit to take advantage against Montrose.
Peyton Nessler was up to the task in the fourth inning.
With one out and the bases loaded, the senior singled to center field to drive in Joel Lively and Lucas Weaver to give the Wildcats the lead. Nessler then scored on a wild pitch to clinch a 5-3 Southwestern League win at Canyon View Park on Tuesday,
Fruita Monument (13-6, 5-0 SWL) was in a hole early.
Jaxon Kattner put Montrose (13-6, 5-2) on the board first when he hit a two-out, RBI double off of Cole Jones.
Lively scored in the second inning to tie the game before Montrose scored twice in the third. Dylan Noah’s RBI single in the third drove in Jack Dere and trimmed Montrose’s lead to 3-2 before Nessler’s go-ahead RBI the next inning.
Nessler finished 1 for 4 with the two RBI and one run scored. Lively was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and a walk.
Jones struck out nine batters, walked three, allowed three earned runs and four hits in a complete game.
Boys Lacrosse
Grand Junction went on the road and beat Montrose 14-7.
Rebounding from a loss to Fruita last weekend, the Tigers (8-5, 5-3 Mountain League) had five players score multiple goals and six assist on a goal. Jack Mottram led the barrage with three goals. Gavin Mottram, Santiago Renteria, Chase Vanderhoofven and Luke Neville all scored two goals and Maddox Caster scored once.
Renteria led the team with four assists, Caster and Landon Arnold each had two assists and Jake Mottram, Gavin Mottram and Jake Stanfield each had one assist Gordie Steidel made 17 saves in goal.
Girls Soccer
Regan Dare’s hat trick moved Fruita Monument is one step closer to a Southwestern League title.
The Wildcats defeated Central 6-1 at Canyon View Park.
Olivia Stoffel, Molly Younker and Ciara Leon all scored one goal for Fruita (12-2, 7-0 SWL).
Amber Rice was in goal for the first half and saved one shot. Rose Bonino took over in the second, allowing one goal and tallying two saves.
Fruita can clinch the SWL title with a win at Durango on Thursday.
Rhyan Mason scored for Central (8-5, 3-4), which ends its regular season today with a nonleague match against Eagle Valley.