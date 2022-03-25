The Palisade High School baseball team handed Montrose its first loss of the season, 7-4 on the road Thursday to continue its hot start to the season.
Josh Zotto threw a complete game for the Bulldogs (6-1), and Brett Rozman hit a home run and a double. After allowing one run in the first inning, Zotto shut the Indians (5-1) down the next five innings before a mini rally in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Zotto earned the win, allowing four runs on nine hits. He struck out eight and walked only one. Parker Davis took the loss, surrendering six earned runs in 5⅓ innings.
College Lacrosse
Mavericks win overtime thriller
Regan Wentz scored with five seconds left in regulation to force overtime Thursday, and Taylor Jakeman scored the golden goal in Colorado Mesa’s 13-12 victory over Saint Leo University.
The Mavericks (3-2) led 11-10 late in the fourth quarter, but gave up a pair of goals to Saint Leo (3-6) in the final two minutes and trailed 12-11 with only 26 seconds remaining.
Ali Bryant won the draw control, and a penalty with eight seconds left gave the Mavericks a man advantage. Three seconds later, Wentz scored on a free position shot to tie the game at 12-12.
Bryant also won the draw control to open the three-minute overtime period, and 34 seconds later Jakeman scored the winner.
Wentz scored three goals, with Brianna Anderson and Ashton Whittle adding two each. Lula Mitchell made six saves, allowing four goals.