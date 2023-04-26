Hunter Smolinski starred in Fruita Monument’s 15-5 win over Montrose. The junior leadoff batter was 4 for 4 with four runs, five RBI, two triples and a home run. Then in a 17-4 win over Montrose, Smolinski was 3 for 4 with three runs and a double.

Brett Woytek dropped jaws on the mound in Grand Junction’s 11-3 win over Durango. The junior pitched five hitless innings and struck out 10 batters. He also was 2 for 5 with two RBI.

