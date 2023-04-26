Hunter Smolinski starred in Fruita Monument’s 15-5 win over Montrose. The junior leadoff batter was 4 for 4 with four runs, five RBI, two triples and a home run. Then in a 17-4 win over Montrose, Smolinski was 3 for 4 with three runs and a double.
Brett Woytek dropped jaws on the mound in Grand Junction’s 11-3 win over Durango. The junior pitched five hitless innings and struck out 10 batters. He also was 2 for 5 with two RBI.
Ryland Nostrand fanned 13 batters and allowed one hit in Central’s 8-0 win over Eagle Valley. The junior has 76 strikeouts this season, second most in Colorado.
Ryker Harsha and Will Seriani both hit home runs in Palisade’s 9-1 win over Battle Mountain, and both went 2 for 3.
Eban Ficklin hit two home runs and went 2 for 4 with three RBI in Delta’s 11-0 win over Gunnison. Logan Gross struck out 10 batters and allowed three hits in 5⅓ innings, and went 1 for 3 with a run scored in Rifle’s 7-5 win over Glenwood Springs. Rifle clinched the sweep over Glenwood with a 6-2 win thanks in large part to Kade Street, who went 1 for 3 with three RBI and a home run.
Liana Bryant scored four goals and added one assist in a road trip for Central soccer, which included a 3-0 win over Niwot, and had one assist.
Palisade goalkeeper Hayleigh Wing saved 10 shots in a 4-0 win over Glenwood Springs.
Freshman Karely Gonzalez shined with three goals in Rifle’s 5-0 win over Moffat County.
Alex Hirsch scored twice on four shots on goal in Delta’s 3-1 win over Rifle.
In two games last week, Olivia O’Hara scored five goals, had one assist and fielded six ground balls for the Fruita Monument girls lacrosse team.
Kaison Stegelmeier fielded 11 ground balls, won 12 of 14 faceoffs, scored two goals and had two assists in the Fruita boys’ 16-6 win over Montrose.
The Central boys 4x800 meter relay team of Jackson Edwards, Alex Fisher, Yishai Trowbridge and Shalom Trowbridge set themselves apart at the Coal Ridge Invitational. The group completed the relay in 8 minutes, 7.14 seconds. That set a meet record and is the best time in Class 4A.
Montrose’s Amaris Mora made the most of his two events at the meet. He won the 100 dash in 11.08 seconds and finished second in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 2.5 inches.
Cedaredge’s Elizabeth Brooks threw the discus 123 feet, 9 inches and the shot put 37 feet, 5 inches.
Jacob Doyle of Grand Valley threw the discus 158-11.
De Beque Scottie Vines cleared 6-9 in the high jump.