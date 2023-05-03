Fruita Monument junior Lucas Weaver continued his stellar baseball season in an 11-1 win over Central. He struck out nine batters in only five innings and allowed two hits. In the same game, Parker Noah was 2 for 5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored and Hunter Smolinski was 3 for 4 with two runs scored, one RBI and a triple.
Brett Woytek stole the show in a pair of Grand Junction wins. The junior combined to go 4 for 6 with five RBI, two runs scored and a double.
Brett Rozman was 2 for 2 with one run scored, one RBI, a double and one stolen base in Palisade’s 6-1 win over Rifle.
Gage Wareham boosted Montrose in two wins over Durango. He went a collective 3 for 6 with five RBI and four runs scored. He also pitched in a four-inning, 15-0 win over the Demons.
Ty Reed went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, four RBI, three doubles and reached on an error in Delta’s 21-1 win over Moffat County.
Braeden Sprout went 2 for 2 with two runs, four RBI and a triple in Delta’s 12-0 win over Cedaredge.
Nucla freshman Brycen Rummel went 2 for 4 with one run, three RBI and a double in a 9-8 win over Rangely.
Jake Hulst had four RBI and went 3 for 5 in Nucla’s 14-6 loss to Rangely.
Liana Bryant directly contributed to all of the goals in Central girls soccer team’s 3-0 win over Grand Junction. The senior scored twice and assisted another.
Mia De Villegas Decker also scored twice and assisted a third goal in Palisade’s 3-1 win over Steamboat Springs.
Jaycee Pittman scored three goals for Grand Valley last week — including two in a 3-2 win over Vail Christian.
Joey Smith, in her first season playing singles for the Central tennis team, clinched a perfect regular season when she won her final match 6-0, 6-0 against Delta.
Plenty of track and field athletes shined at the Liberty Bell Invitational, the biggest meet before state later this month. Grand Junction’s Miller Jones reached 49 feet, 3.2 inches in the triple jump,
Central’s Shalom Trowbridge completed the 800-meter run in 1 minute 54.88 seconds and fellow-Warrior Daniel Baroumbaye threw the shot put 54 feet, 2.5 inches.
Fruita’s Luka Knott threw the discus 128 feet to win the event by nearly 11 feet.
In boys lacrosse, Jonathan Diedrich scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give Fruita an 8-7 win over Crested Butte.
Tristan Brinton scored three goals, assisted another, and recovered six ground balls in Grand Junction’s 8-7 win over Crested Butte.
In girls lacrosse, Grand Junction’s Myka Neville scored eight goals and recovered three ground balls in a 16-4 win over Montrose.
Fruita’s McKenna Jensen scored five goals, recovered six ground balls and forced three turnovers in a 14-4 win over Telluride.