Fruita Monument junior Lucas Weaver continued his stellar baseball season in an 11-1 win over Central. He struck out nine batters in only five innings and allowed two hits. In the same game, Parker Noah was 2 for 5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored and Hunter Smolinski was 3 for 4 with two runs scored, one RBI and a triple.

Brett Woytek stole the show in a pair of Grand Junction wins. The junior combined to go 4 for 6 with five RBI, two runs scored and a double.

Tags

Recommended for you