Kaison Stegelmeier had 270 all-purpose yards and touchdowns during the Fruita Monument football team’s 38-37 loss to Grandview in overtime.
Will Applegate had a big day on both sides of the ball for Grand Junction. The sophomore threw for 110 yards and a touchdown, while also contributing a team-high 14 tackles in the Tigers’ 13-7 defeat against Mountain Range.
Central’s Jaxon Gohn hammered five punts a total of 181 yards (36.2 average) during the Warriors’ 49-14 loss to Durango.
Montrose’s Dmarian Lopez had a key blocked punt during the Red Hawks’ 40-14 victory over Palisade. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs got a team-high 16 tackles from Rhett Ward.
Esai Carrillo notched two rushing touchdowns during the third quarter of Delta’s 21-0 win against Rifle.
Central volleyball eked out a five-set win over North Fork, powered by 15 kills from Logan McCabe.
Trinity Hafey pounded out 14 kills and two aces as Fruita defeated Aspen 3-2.
Grand Junction boys soccer exploded for five second-half goals to defeat Fruita Monument 7-2. Luiz Aguirre scored twice while Gerardo Hernandez had two assists.
Rifle edged out Basalt 4-3 in overtime as Miguel Torres netted two goals.
Emma Diaz launched a home run for the Central softball team during a 15-0 drubbing of Montrose.
Mikayla Talbott stopped the bleeding for Palisade with a stellar pitching performance in the Bulldogs’ 5-4 victory against Grand Junction. The Tigers were led by Maycie Child, who hit a home run.
Olivia Wirth doubled and drove in four runs during Fruita Monument’s 12-1 win over Montrose.
Tatem Miller hit four doubles across a pair of Delta wins against Gunnison and Durango.
Fruita Monument’s Ella Unrein and Delta’s John Dexter were the individual winners during the Ramble at the Reservoir at Ridgway State Park.