smolinski scores.jpg
Buy Now

Fruita Monument’s Hunter Smolinski slides in safely to score on a wild pitch  during a game last week. Smolinski had a solid game last week, going 2 for 4 with two RBI and one run in the Wildcats' 5-2 victory over Denver North.

 Scott Crabtree

Jase Satterfield highlighted high school baseball over spring break. The Grand Junction senior struck out nine of the 16 batters he faced in a four-inning, 15-0 win over Basalt.

Fruita Monument junior Hunter Smolinski went 3 for 4 with two RBI and scored once from the leadoff spot in a 5-2 win over Denver North.

Tags

Recommended for you