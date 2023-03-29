Fruita Monument’s Hunter Smolinski slides in safely to score on a wild pitch during a game last week. Smolinski had a solid game last week, going 2 for 4 with two RBI and one run in the Wildcats' 5-2 victory over Denver North.
Jase Satterfield highlighted high school baseball over spring break. The Grand Junction senior struck out nine of the 16 batters he faced in a four-inning, 15-0 win over Basalt.
Fruita Monument junior Hunter Smolinski went 3 for 4 with two RBI and scored once from the leadoff spot in a 5-2 win over Denver North.
Ethan Hice was 3 for 6 with a double,two runs scored and four RBI as the leadoff hitter in Cedaredge’s 17-4 win over Olathe. In the same game, senior Jackson Cooper went 3 for 3 with three runs and two RBI.
In girls soccer, Montrose junior Mia Duncan scored three goals and had three steals in a 6-1 win over Delta.
Fruita Monument junior boys lacrosse player Mason Compton scored six goals in a 19-4 win over Montrose, the Wildcats’ first of the season.
Olivia O’Hara scored six goals in a 17-4 win over Rangeview for the Fruita girls lacrosse team and Addie Stehman scored four times in the same game.
At the North Fork Invitational, Cedaredge’s Elizabeth Brooks threw the discus 127 feet, 9 inches and the shout put 47-4.5 and teammate Jessica Black won the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 29.37 seconds, exactly 40 seconds ahead of second place.
Nucla’s Lisa Sutherland won the 300-meter hurdles by 10 seconds with a time of 50.54 seconds.
The Warrior Wild West Invitational also had a handful of great showings.
Central’s Shalom Trowbridge won the 800 in 1:57.63 and fellow Warrior Daniel Baroumbaye threw the discus 167-2.
Fruita Monument’s Luka Knott threw the discus 120-9.
Montrose’s Dylan Jessop won the triple jump with a leap of 42-1.25.
Fruita’s Ella Unrein ran the 3,200 in 11:59.19, almost 23 seconds faster than teammate Mackenzie Black.
Sarah McGarry of Montrose won the long jump by more than a foot with a leap of 17-0.75.