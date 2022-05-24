The girls golf teams for Fruita Monument, Central, Grand Junction and Palisade high schools all competed in regional tournaments on Monday, with three golfers qualifying for state tournaments: Fruita’s Cierra Noetzelmann, Palisade’s Ally Serianni and Grand Junction’s Stefani Mendez.
Palisade and Central were among the 14 teams at the Class 4A Region 4 competition at Cobble Creek in Montrose.
Palisade’s Seriani scored a 92 and tied for 15th place and a state berth. Seriani met par four times on each half of the course. Jadyn Mullaney (29th), Kenzie Rewold (30th) and Kyndall Toft (35th) also placed for the Bulldogs.
Central had three golfers compete and was led by Tuscani Ritter, who tied for 23rd. Ritter, a freshman, turned in a strong performance on the back nine to score a 99. Also for the Warriors, Taylor Arledge finished 45th and Alex Wagner finished 50th.
As a team, Palisade finished eighth and Central came in at 12th.
Fruita Monument competed in the 5A Central regional at Kennedy Golf Course in Denver.
Noetzelmann was the top finisher for the Wildcats, shooting a 91 for 17th place and a state berth. Noetzelmann, a junior, was nine strokes over par on the front nine and delivered a solid performance on the back nine. Senior Bailey Loesch finished 29th, Jocelyn Cutshall finished 32nd and Madison Blaney placed 33rd for Fruita.
The Wildcats placed eighth of nine teams.
Finally, Grand Junction competed at the 5A Northern Regional at Collindale Golf Course in Fort Collins.
Mendez scored a 98 and placed 22nd and will represent the Tigers in the state tournament. The sophomore met par twice on the front nine.
Also competing for Grand Junction was Kashlynn Simon (31st), Kylee Mull (36th) and Jayelyn Capehart (38th).
Grand Junction finished 10th of 10 teams.
The final regionals finish today and state seedings will be released later this week.