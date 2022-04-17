The School District 51 boys swim team hosted a four-team meet at El Pomar Natatorium on Friday and Saturday.
Nicholas Silzell won the 1-meter diving event with a score of 358.15.
Noah Pudlewski had the best performance in the pool for the Griffins. He finished second in the 500- and 50-yard freestyle races. He trimmed half of a second off of his time in the latter event.
He also helped the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams finish third.
Luke Frazho finished third in the 100 breaststroke in 1 minute, 7.47 seconds. That was 0.26 seconds faster than his previous best. He also finished fourth in the 100 freestyle and trimmed 0.75 seconds off of that time.
Sagan Robinson cut his 100 backstroke time by 1.02 seconds and finished fifth. Davis Sleigh had the largest improvement of any local swimmer when he finished the 100 butterfly in 1:08. That was 3.47 seconds faster than his previous best and good enough for second.
Track and Field
Central High School’s boys distance runners and girls distance runner Tristian Spence competed at the Pomona Invitational in Arvada on Friday and Saturday.
Spence impressed by finishing third in the 3,200-meter run, the best finish from a Class 4A runner.
In the boys 1,600, Jackson Edwards finished ninth with a time of 4:28.32 and Shalom Trowbridge finished 0.34 seconds behind him. Edwards’ time was the fourth-best among 4A runners.
Edwards also finished eighth in the 3,200 in 9:38.82.
Boys Lacrosse
Fruita Monument 21, Thompson Valley 9: Just hours after beating Grand Junction for first place in the Mountain League, Fruita Monument walloped Thompson Valley at home.
The Eagles (1-9) stayed close with the Wildcats (8-0) early on but couldn’t keep that pace.
Fruita led 5-3 after the first quarter and 9-5 at halftime. But the Wildcats rattled off eight goals in the third quarter and allowed only two.
Girls Tennis
Central hosted Northglenn in a dual and won 6-1 at Canyon View.
No. 1 singles Adi Hill lost 6-0, 6-1 but the rest of the roster took care of business.
No. 2 singles player Sydney Maurer won 7-5, 4-6 (10-7) and No. 3 singles player Alexis Wickham won 7-5, 6-3.
Central swept the doubles slate. The No. 1 tandem of Jordan Bauer/Tsifira Berger won 6-1, 6-3, the No. 2 team of Caysee Calton/Lenah Anderson won 6-2, 6-4, the No. 3 duo Kenidee Calton/Jennika Quintana won 6-0, 6-1 and the No. 4 duo of Claire Dziwisz/Joey Smith won by disqualification because Northglenn had only one player.
Central junior varsity player Shelby Deppe still filled in alongside Northglenn’s Rae Pennington to still play out the match. Dziwisz/Smith won 6-0, 6-0.
Girls Soccer
Palisade (0-8-1) lost to Montrose (7-2) by a score of 5-1.
The Bulldogs only trailed 2-1 in the first half before Montrose scored three goals after the break.