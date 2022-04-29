Grand Junction enacted some revenge against Central at Canyon View Park on Thursday.
Just days after losing a low-scoring defensive showcase on Tuesday, the Tigers outpaced the Warriors’ lineup for a 13-8 win.
Seven Tigers registered an RBI and eight got a hit. The win ended the Tigers’ (6-12, 3-3 Southwestern League) two-game losing streak and was only their third win in the past 12 games.
Grand Junction got on the board first in the top of the second inning. Central pitcher Ryland Nostrand walked Braden Prettyman with the bases loaded to score Colton Romero.
Two batters later, Brett Woytek scored on a passed ball and Will Applegate hit a sacrifice fly to bring Shay Snyder home. Prettyman then stole home to close out the inning.
Central responded with two runs in the bottom half of the frame. Leon Lopez’s RBI single scored Kaden Guerrieri. Lewis Coonts later hit a two-out RBI single to drive in Joe Vigil.
Each team scored in the next three innings. But, the Tigers scored three runs in each frame and the Warriors only one. Central (7-11, 1-5 SWL) also scored once in the sixth.
Romero was 2 for 3 from with three runs, two RBI, two walks, and one double. Snyder was 3 for 5 with one run and two RBI. Four Tigers hit a double, including two by Landon Scarbrough.
For Central, Coonts was 3 for 3 with one run, two RBI and two walks. Vigil was 2 for 3, scored three times, had one RBI and walked once.
Jase Satterfield earned the win for the Tigers. He allowed eight hits, two earned runs and had one strikeout in three innings. Nostrand was handed the loss as he allowed eight hits, 10 runs (four earned), walked three and struck out two.
Girls Lacrosse
Fruita Monument 12, Telluride 9: The Wildcats ended their two-game losing streak with a road win over the Miners.
Fruita trailed 7-6 at halftime before limiting Telluride to just three goals in the final 28 minutes.
Maryn Brown scored six goals for the Wildcats (4-8, 3-2 Mountain West League) and freshman Olivia O’Hara scored three. Kendall Roehm had two and Lindsay O’Conner added one. Kendall Roehm, Kaylee Roehm and Kristalyn Piloni each had one assist and Goaltender Kylynn Tanner had 12 saves.
The win secures Fruita a season sweep of Telluride (4-5, 3-4).
Girls Soccer
Grand Junction lost 2-0 to Montrose on the road.
It’s the third straight loss for the Tigers (2-9, 0-6 Southwestern League) and the seventh time they have been shut out this season.
Grand Junction will have a chance to even the season series against Montrose (9-4, 2-4 SWL) on May 5.
Girls Tennis
Central and Grand Junction hosted Montrose at Canyon View Park and both the Warriors and Tigers won.
Central won its dual 4-3. In singles, Montrose’s No. 1 player Andie Blowers beat Adi Hill 6-3, 6-2 and Melanie Yender (No. 3) beat Alexis Wickham 6-4, 6-4. Central No. 2 player Sydney Maurer beat Rhyan Neary 6-4, 6-4.
Central took three of the four doubles matches. For Central, Jordan Bauer and Tsifira Berger (No. 1) beat Alyssa Oman and Samantha Go 6-0, 6-3, Kenidee Calton and Joey Smith (No. 3) topped Kenadee Hadlock and Hayley Eldridge 6-3, 6-2 and Claire Dziwisz and Annabelle Carter (No. 4) iced the win with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Chiara Coronado and Jewel Dixon.
Grand Junction won 6-1 while sweeping the singles portion of the dual. Emma Aubert (No. 1) handled Bowers 6-0, 6-1, Emma Thompson (No. 2) beat Neary 6-2, 6-0 and Natalie Hanks (No. 3) cruised past Yender 6-0, 6-0.
The Tigers’ No. 1 doubles team of Harper King and Ellie DeHerrera beat Oman and Go 6-0, 6-0, the No. 2 duo of Abby Kearl and Juliette Berry beat Najar and Rosales 6-2, 6-0, and the No. 3 tandem of Lily Echanova and Madison Sites beat Hadlock and Eldridge 6-1, 6-2.
Montrose’s No. 4 duo Dixon/Coronado outlasted Lanie Dougherty/Sarah Gaumer 7-5, 6-4.