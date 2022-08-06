The Grand Junction High School boys golf team finished third and two local athletes landed in the top 10 on Friday at the Cedaredge Invitational at Cedaredge Golf Course, the first prep sports event of the 2022 season for area schools.
The Tigers placed third out of 15 teams with a score of 255, only one stroke behind Summit and well behind Basalt’s winning score of 229. Fruita Monument finished fifth at 263, Central finished 10th at 282 and Palisade finished 13th at 328.
Landon Scarbrough was the top finisher for the Tigers and District 51, tying for seventh. He shot an 8-over-par 80. Scarbrough birdied the first hole and carded an eagle on the eighth during the round. Also from Grand Junction, Ben Coleman tied for 11th with an 82. Rounding out the Tigers were Steven Lyman at 31st, Hunter Birch in a tie for 42nd and Avery Click in a tie for 45th.
Fruita’s Dillon Jones tied for ninth with an 81 in a round in which he carded three birdies. Stone Carver and Cody Lans each shot a 91 to tie for 22nd. Dax Martinson tied for 29th with a 92 and Will Stewart tied for 37th.
Central’s top finisher was Dillon Crabtree, who landed at 16th with an 88. Parker Shahan’s 91 tied him for 22nd, Owen Kieran finished 41st and Nicholas Colunga and Kaden Brokaw tied for 50th for the Warriors.
Palisade’s top finisher was Hunter Wagner, who shot a 96. Taylor Cowdrey and Jackson Barker placed 59th and 60th, respectively. Max Smith and Noah Hirons rounded out Palisade’s scoring at 63rd and 64th, respectively.