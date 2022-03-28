An abundance of Western Slope girls and boys high school basketball players were honored by the Colorado High School Activities Association on All-State teams.
Fruita Monument senior Kylie Wells was selected to the Class 5A girls honorable mention team. At the 4A girls level, Central sophomores Krystyna Manzanarez and Brynn Wagner both made the honorable mention team.
AbbeyRose Parker of Grand Valley and Erika Kuta of Delta both made the second team in Class 3A. Kaelynn Porter of Delta and Bailey Radel of Grand Valley were also honorable mention performers.
At the 2A level, Cedaredge seniors Megan Gastineau and Paige McGovern were both on the honorable mention team.
On the boys side, Palisade’s Donovan Maestas and Grand Junction’s Dillon Chapman made the Class 4A honorable mention team.
Grand Valley senior Emilio Garcia and Delta sophomore Tucker Johnson made the Class 3A honorable mention team, with Gideon Gilmore of Cedaredge on the Class 2A honorable mention list.
Caprock Academy’s sensational seniors Andrew Jordan and Jonathan Abshear were both on the Class 1A honorable mention team.
Wrestling
Nine wrestlers represented the Western Slope at the National High School Coaches Association national tournament in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Seven wrestlers from Fruita Monument High School competed. True Tobiasson wrestled at 182 pounds and won three of his five matches, highlighted by a 5-1 decision over Jordan Mills from Florida.
Will Stewart (132), Tyler Archuleta (138), Dylan Chelewski (145), Sullivan Sample (160), Tatum Williams (182) all won at least one match. Orrin Mease (145) also competed for the Wildcats.
Hassin Maynes (126) was the lone Central Warrior to compete but did not win a match.
Fresh off of a state title, Montrose’s Dmarian Lopez placed eighth in the 285-pound bracket. Lopez lost his first match before making his way to the consolation quarterfinals, where he lost, then fell short in the seventh-place match. Lopez pinned three opponents, including Meeker’s Tanner Musser in 1 minute, 26 seconds.