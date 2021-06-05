A championship two years in the making.
It was worth the wait.
McLennan Community College (Texas) rode the arm of tournament MVP Logan Henderson and the hitting of his batterymate, catcher Dominic Tamez, to its first Alpine Bank Junior College World Series championship since 1983, the first for coach Mitch Thompson.
“Oh, my goodness, how much fun was that?” Thompson said. “What a ride.”
The fourth-seeded Highlanders (47-16, 5-0 JUCO) scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to break open a terrific 2-1 game to beat 2019 national champion Central Arizona 7-3 on Friday night in front of 10,998 fans at Suplizio Field. After last year’s hiatus, 108,513 fans came through the turnstiles this past week.
Henderson struck out 17 batters in eight innings, giving him 31 for the tournament. He allowed only one run in his two outings, a fourth-inning home run Friday by Kiko Romero that was all the scoring for the Vaqueros (51-8, 3-2) until they rallied in the ninth, putting up two runs after Henderson was lifted after one pitch because of a cramp in his pitching arm, Thompson said.
“Best pitcher in the country, hands down,” Thompson said of his freshman ace, who has signed with Texas A&M, but could return to McLennan, depending on what happens in this summer’s MLB draft. “Absolute warrior. Big-game guy, loves the ball.”
Henderson went back out for the ninth inning, but felt something in his pitching arm on the first pitch and Thompson wasn’t about to take a chance with his future.
“I told him I’d rather cut my throat than to let you get hurt out there, dude,” Thompson said. “We probably haven’t gone over 100 pitches with him one time this year and we were at 118 or something like that.
“We asked him (before the ninth) ‘What do you think?’ and he said. ‘I want it,’ so we let him go out there. My heart went to my throat, but what a competitor.”
The Highlanders won their second national championship on the birthday of the man who was in charge of the program in 1983, Rick Butler.
“Well, 1983 was awesome, right?” Thompson said. “And Coach Butler, this is your birthday. We’re bringing home a present for you, big guy.”
McLennan was a team that showed it could put up big offensive numbers, scoring an average of 12 runs in its first four games, but also showed close games weren’t a problem, taking that 2-1 lead into the final two innings.
“We were 10-11 at one point this season, but we continued on and here we are now national champions,” Thompson said. “And it wasn’t a fluke. They played the best out of everybody out here all week long and I couldn’t be more proud.”
Henderson, who was also the tournament’s outstanding pitcher, dominated after giving up a triple in the first inning.
He had four strikeouts through the first two innings, had six after three and after Romero’s home run, he struck out the side. Six consecutive strikeouts were recorded from the sixth through the eighth inning, and after right fielder Marquis Jackson made a diving catch for the final out of that inning, Henderson bounced off the field, knowing how close the Highlanders were to taking the championship back to Waco.
“I tried to treat it like it’s just another game,” Henderson said. “It’s the national championship, but I had to go out there with that mindset. I had a little bit of pregame jitters, but I wanted to go out there attacking and do the same thing I’ve been doing all year.”
Except one thing:
“I usually throw up before every game, but I didn’t throw up before this game,” he said.
He was in the mid-90s with his fastball and used a nasty change-up to keep the Vaqueros off balance.
“I have two to three pitches I can throw for strikes. I wanted to get ahead in the count and I think I did a pretty good job of that tonight,” he said. “They gave me one run of support, but I knew they would give me more. I just wanted to throw strikes.”
Tamez, whose bright orange fingernails helped Henderson know exactly what to throw — and where to throw it — said it was a case of calling the pitch and putting out his glove.
“His fastball is a plus fastball and it has so much rise on it, the batters can’t hit it,” Tamez said. “He’s probably one of the best pitchers in juco. We have a great relationship. I would do anything for that guy. He’s awesome.”
That 2-1 lead wasn’t quite enough, Thompson told his players, knowing full well how the scoreboard can change at Suplizio Field. Tamez, who went 4 for 4, hit a leadoff home run in the fourth and Miguel Santos added a solo shot in the fifth.
“Coach T said before the game, you’re never out of it and you can never have enough runs,” Sanchez said. “We were up 2-1 but we knew we needed some insurance because Central Arizona had a good squad, so putting up five was huge for us.”
Central Arizona reliever Christian Sanchez hit Garrett Martin and walked Mason Greer in the eighth and was lifted for Tyler Woessner, who gave up a two-run triple to Tamez and back-to-back doubles to Alex Lopez and Jaylen Williams.
Tamez supplied plenty of the offense with three RBI.
“I was really relaxed to play today,” he said. “I hadn’t had the best tournament but I came back today and was clear-minded; I was ready to play for sure.
“Coach Thompson said a couple more, scratch a couple more, because they’re a good team, Central Arizona is a great team, they have a long history of being great, but we definitely needed to scratch a couple more and thank God I was able to get that triple.”
The Highlanders ended the season on a 23-game winning streak, rolling into Grand Junction knowing what was possible.
“We came here and the first thing Coach T told us is we’re not here to compete, we’re here to win it,” said Santos, the Dallas Baptist-bound second baseman. “We knew we had the squad to do it.
“It’s the best feeling; I’m on top of the world right now. Everything we did throughout this past season pays off right here. Seeing this score right there and knowing it’s our last game and winning it … only one team does it, and we did.”