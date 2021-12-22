The two newest boys basketball coaches in District 51 come from different backgrounds with the similar goal — put their programs back on top.
Jake Higuera is the new coach at Class 5A Fruita Monument High School after leading 1A De Beque. About 22 miles away, former college coach Cory Hitchcock is at the helm at Palisade.
Nine games into their inaugural tenures, both coaches have seen a healthy mix of rust and positive results as they acclimate to their new roles.
PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE
Hitchcock took over after his predecessor Clay Kame moved to Florida with his wife.
Hitchcock, who played basketball at Grand Canyon University, coached Glenwood Springs from 2010-2018. There, he compiled a 114-78 record and five playoff appearances. That propelled him into a job with NAIA school University of the Southwest in Hobbs, Texas. Hitchcock had went 16-13 in his second season with the Mustangs, but was 0-14 last season and ended his tenure with a 21-47 record.
Palisade doesn’t have the basketball infrastructure Glenwood Springs has — namely a middle school team that runs the same system as the high school team, and fewer kids who play basketball as a first sport — so Hitchcock knows he has a lot of teaching to do.
“My goal is to bring kids in and teach them basketball, and make basketball a bigger deal. This is not a one-year project, this is a three- to five-year plan. And that’s one thing that college taught me — patience,” Hitchcock said. “That starts with making people excited about basketball. I enjoy the teaching side of coaching high school. You take a freshman who is really raw and then by their senior year, they’ve grown into a good basketball player and young man.”
Palisade is 3-6 and on the wrong end of a couple of close losses. Circling back, Hitchcock credits those shortcomings to mental mishap that easily sway the game one way or the other.
Hitchcock’s quick run and gun offense gives players a lot of freedom in making plays contingent on what the defense is giving them, which he thinks is beneficial to his players. When the system is working, players can hit 3-point shots at will and attack the basket. When it isn’t working, the offense looks tepid.
The Bulldogs are raw and he expects them to be much better in a couple of years. But he also wants to see significant progress this season. That starts in league play, which opens at Steamboat Springs on Jan. 14.
“I look at our season as four quarters. Right now, we’re at halftime,” Hitchcock said. “We want progress every month. And by February, we wanna be in a spot where we’re making a serious run for a spot in the state tournament.”
NEW CLASS, SAME SPORT
Higuera gained newfound appreciation for coaching after his run in De Beque. He led the Dragons to three straight 1A state tournaments, including the 2019 title.
Higuera played at Grand Valley, where he was part of a program that made the state playoffs in seven straight years.
“I didn’t realize how difficult that was until I became a coach, and it was difficult to do what we did in De Beque,” he said.
Higuera took over the Wildcats after the previous coach Ryan Hayden resigned in August.
Like Palisade, Fruita is 3-6 this season. At times, the team has shown flashes of sheer skill in a dynamic offense that is as adept at taking jump shots as it is at driving the paint.
But little things — turnovers and missed free throws — have kept them from winning close games.
Three of the Wildcat’s losses have been by three points or fewer.
“The guys can see what needs to be cleaned up,” Higuera said. “Effort, we can’t teach. That’s all on them. If they can work on that, the basketball stuff will fix itself.”
Higuera is intense. He’s the coach who steps onto the floor and pumps his fist after a player makes a clutch 3 and shows his frustration after a questionable call from the referees.
Higuera is confident that the Wildcats will put the pieces together by the time league play begins with a Jan. 18 home game against Montrose.
“I’m having a lot of fun here and I’m learning a lot,” he said. “The losses are eating me up, but we’ll get it done.”
Glenwood Springs 62, Central 42: The Warriors (2-6) couldn’t stop an overwhelming Demons (3-7) defense on Tuesday.
Central was only down 28-27 at halftime but then was outscored 17-9 in the third quarter and scored only six points in the fourth.
Andrew Serrano led the Warriors with 14 points.