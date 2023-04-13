BE2F7469.JPG
Jake Higuera, left, speaks to a crowd about Brennan Rigsby, right, at a ceremony celebrating Rigsby signing his letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Oregon in this 2022 file photo. On Wednesday, Higuera resigned as Fruita Monument’s basketball coach after two seasons.

Jake Higuera has stepped down as the boys basketball coach at Fruita Monument High School.

Fruita Monument announced the coaching changes, which also included assistant coach Brock Rigsby resigning, in a Wednesday news release. Both coaches joined the Wildcats for the 2021-22 season.