Jake Higuera, left, speaks to a crowd about Brennan Rigsby, right, at a ceremony celebrating Rigsby signing his letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Oregon in this 2022 file photo. On Wednesday, Higuera resigned as Fruita Monument’s basketball coach after two seasons.
Jake Higuera has stepped down as the boys basketball coach at Fruita Monument High School.
Fruita Monument announced the coaching changes, which also included assistant coach Brock Rigsby resigning, in a Wednesday news release. Both coaches joined the Wildcats for the 2021-22 season.
The resignations are a bit of a surprise.
The duo helped author some of the top basketball teams the Grand Valley has seen in the past 20 years at De Beque. Higuera also found success with the Grand Valley girls team. In Higuera and Rigsby’s second season at Fruita Monument, the Wildcats went 20-2, won the Southwestern League title and won a playoff game on a last-second shot.
But the coaches said disagreements and frustration with officiating over the years reached a boiling point last season.
“We hit a spot in the season where we knew that our boys will never get a fair shake so long as we’re here,” Higuera said.
Whoever succeeds Higuera will be Fruita’s third coach in four years and the fifth since 2006.
“I want to thank Jake for his efforts, dedication and service to the Fruita Monument basketball program and wish him nothing but the best in the future,” Fruita Principal Todd McClaskey said in the news release.
Higuera and Rigsby said that frustration arose when Rigsby was suspended for posting a tweet that criticized the referees after an upset loss to Grand Junction. The tweet, which has since been deleted, included the first names of the referees involved. Rigsby said the team was slighted by some calls and that officials should be held accountable.
Ben Snyder, the president of the Grand Junction Basketball Officials Association, said the naming of the referees was the issue.
Higuera and Rigsby said that they’ll take time off from coaching basketball. Rigsby said he hasn’t shut the door on coaching club basketball. Rigsby and Higuera both said they loved their time spent with the players.
Whoever Fruita hires will inherit a team that boasts a top roster entering next season.
Daniel Thomason is entering his junior season. His skillset caught up to his big frame last season and he was the team’s top scorer, and sharp-shooting Jhett Wells will only be a sophomore. Also returning is floor general Austin Reed and plenty of bench players.
“We told the boys they’ll be fine. They’re not going to have any problem getting someone to come in and coach them,” Higuera said. “But no one will do it the way we do it.”